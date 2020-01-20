2020 athlete Cam Beckwith has been committed to the Vols since November as a preferred walk-on. Over the last couple of days, the athlete spent time in Knoxville hanging out at his future home.

“It was fun,” Beckwith said. “The coaches showed a lot of love. Everything I asked about the answered for me. They showed me everything I needed to see. The campus is amazing. This weekend was fun and I’m ready to come back up here.”

He plans to be back in Knoxville the last weekend of the month to hang out with players and coaches.

“I love the atmosphere up there. The atmosphere in the building and around the program. Being up here just makes me happy,” Beckwith offered. “Everything up there blows my mind.”

Tennessee has talked to Beckwith about running back as his future home position wise, but for the Florence, Alabama native it’s all about just finding a role.

“I just want to help the team as much as I can,” Beckwith said. “I want to do everything I can to be that guy that they can rely on. Anything they ask me to do, I’m on top of it.

“I’m going to get up there, do my job and try and get us some wins.”

Beckwith admits some schools have inquired about him since he committed to the Vols, but he as chosen not to go through any kind of recruiting process this month. He’s instead focused on counting down the days to his arrival, a football career in orange and a business management degree.

“Tennessee was on the first big schools to talk to me. There were some schools who asked about me, but they didn’t show me the interest that Tennessee did. After my first visit up here with my brother, they showed me love. They always were checking up on me. It just hits me different up here. It just feels like home.”