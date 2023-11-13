Press conference takeaways: Vols look to reestablish run game vs. Georgia
Tennessee's chances of a berth in the SEC Championship Game evaporated at Missouri last week but the Vols can play the role of a spoiler on Saturday.
Coming off of a 36-7 loss to Missouri, No. 21 Tennessee (7-3, 3-3) hosts top-ranked Georgia (10-0, 7-0) which is riding a nation-leading 27-game win streak into Neyland Stadium.
Ahead of the game, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, defensive lineman Kurott Garland and tight end Jacob Warren met with the media Monday. They talked about the bouncing back, reestablishing the run game and more.
Here are the takeaways.
Reestablishing run game
Despite early struggles in the passing game, Tennessee's offense has been able to count on its run game for much of the season.
The Vols boasted one of the most productive running backs rooms in college football heading into the Missouri game, averaging more than 220 yards per game with Jaylen Wright rushing for 100-plus yards in five of nine games.
Against the Tigers, they were virtually a non-factor.
Tennessee had its lowest rushing output of the season at just 83 yards and Wright was held to 22 yards on seven carries and finished well below his average yards per carry with 3.1 yards.
Like its loss at Florida earlier this season, pre-snap penalties were critical in Tennessee never being able to establish the run. The Vols were penalized nine times for 95 yards, much of which came on offense, putting drives in holes early and steering them further away from running the ball.
"Part of it is the way the game ended (vs. Missouri) and the type of scenario that you're playing out," Heupel said. "But a bunch of it is us doing a great job, communication, fundamentals, running backs pressing the hole, doing a good job of reading things, too. It was a combination of all those things the other night."
Balance will be key for Tennessee against Georgia's defense, which ranks top 20 nationally in both stopping the run (107.9 YPG) and pass defense (181.3 YPG).
The Vols have managed to match their run game success throwing the ball in the three games leading up to Missouri, but an injury to Dont'e Thornton Jr. that will sideline the wide receiver for at least the next two games may create more limitations in the passing game going forward.
"Just matching the surge. Just matching the energy of (Georgia) coming off of the ball," Warren said. "I think it's something that we've handled all year long, being able to handle the physicality. Just being able to go out there and move people. We're not winning every single one-on-one because we all know how unrealistic that is in this game. But just understanding our angles on our double teams and understanding the footwork that needs to be taken for different techniques.
"Being able to adapt on three downs, four downs. They get in and out of a lot of different things with their front, with the guys that they have. Those things will help us for sure."
Getting off the field
Third down continues to be a liability for Tennessee's defense.
The Vols' inability to get off of the field in third-and-long situations was too much to overcome as Missouri quarterback Brady Cook, who totaled 55 yards and a touchdown on the ground, extended drives with his legs. converted a number of third downs in the first quarter that kept the Tennessee offense off of the field for 10 minutes.
In total, Missouri converted 11 of 17 third downs.
"Inability to get off the field," Heupel said. "Part of that was (Cook) extended and making plays with his feet, running and also scrambling and getting outside of the pocket. For us, you got to do a good job of applying pressure to him, too. You can't let him sit back there all day but he broke contain on us. That was disappointing. Some of our twist games, our contain player didn't get there.
"(Cook) got out up through the middle of the football field once or twice, too. We've got to do a better job. That'll be big (against Georgia) too. We've got to match things out on scramble drill."
Tennessee led the SEC in sopping the run before playing Missouri, limiting teams to less than 100 yards rushing through nine games and though Cook did most of his damage on runs that were not designed, it made the Tigers' run game more effective.
Missouri running back Cody Schrader did even more damage with 205 rushing yards on 35 carries. Tennessee had no answers for both.
"(Cook) is a phenomenal athlete," Garland said. "Their offense really relied on him to make a majority of their plays. Again, it was just execution. Some guys weren't there at the right times and that kind of led to him breaking the pocket and creating some explosive plays."
