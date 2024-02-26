One of Tennessee's top in-state targets, Cameron Sparks, recently announced a list of his final six schools featuring some of the country's top recruiting powers — including Tennessee. Baylor High School's versatile playmaker is hearing different and unique recruiting pitches from each school on how they would use him, but regardless of the role, he believes in all six coaching staffs. "I feel like each of these six schools could develop me to be a successful player," said Sparks. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Sparks' complete list featured Auburn, Georgia, Florida State, Miami, Michigan and the Vols. While he has shown the ability to make plays on both sides of the ball, Tennessee has always valued him as a versatile weapon to get the ball on the offensive side. "Miami, Georgia, Tennessee, Auburn and Florida State all want me as a receiver or hybrid tight end," said Sparks. He focused on the receiver position this past season, taking a noticeable step in the right direction at the small details of the position specifically. "Just my route running, keeping my body right, staying up to date as a receiver, as a running back, as a safety," said Sparks. "Just working on my craft."