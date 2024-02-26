Priority in-state 4-star ATH target Cameron Sparks places Vols in Top 6
One of Tennessee's top in-state targets, Cameron Sparks, recently announced a list of his final six schools featuring some of the country's top recruiting powers — including Tennessee.
Baylor High School's versatile playmaker is hearing different and unique recruiting pitches from each school on how they would use him, but regardless of the role, he believes in all six coaching staffs.
"I feel like each of these six schools could develop me to be a successful player," said Sparks.
Sparks' complete list featured Auburn, Georgia, Florida State, Miami, Michigan and the Vols.
While he has shown the ability to make plays on both sides of the ball, Tennessee has always valued him as a versatile weapon to get the ball on the offensive side.
"Miami, Georgia, Tennessee, Auburn and Florida State all want me as a receiver or hybrid tight end," said Sparks.
He focused on the receiver position this past season, taking a noticeable step in the right direction at the small details of the position specifically.
"Just my route running, keeping my body right, staying up to date as a receiver, as a running back, as a safety," said Sparks. "Just working on my craft."
Sparks camped at Tennessee in the eighth grade and connected with the coaching staff early, forming strong, long-lasting relationships.
"They were my first offer," said Sparks. "They've been on me the longest. They have a really good coaching staff there with (Coach Josh Heupel)," Sparks told Rivals' Sean Williams.
He recently visited Auburn as he continues to hear from that coaching staff, as well.
"The visit down to Auburn was great and it was beneficial for me to get around the staff and visit the campus," said Sparks. "Their message has been that Auburn is rebuilding quickly, and I could play a big factor in that."
Another school firmly in the mix for the talented athlete is Michigan, which offers a different pitch.
"Right now, the Michigan staff is just reassuring me that they want me despite their staff changes," said Sparks. "They want me on the defensive side of the ball."
Michigan recently poached defensive assistant Brian Jean-Mary from Tennessee to fill the linebacker coach opening.
While these are Sparks' final six choices, he isn't looking to rush into a decision. While a spring decision could happen following the next wave of visits, the plan remains a summer timeline.
"I am looking to commit somewhere in June or July," said Sparks. "I haven't set a definite date yet."
Tennessee will be a significant factor in this recruitment and Sparks is a name that Vol fans should know for the in-state 2025 class.
