Priority in-state target Justin Brown details Vols' Junior Day

Priority in-state wideout Justin Brown took part in Saturday’s Junior Day activities. The four-star left Knoxville with a better feel of what the Volunteer experience could look like.

“Today was great. The coaches showed a lot of love to me,” Brown told Volquest after the event. “Getting around the campus and seeing everything was really cool. The coaches told me a lot about the program today and how I’d fit in the offense. It was great.”

The Blackman standout is tabbed as the 7th-best prospect in the state of Tennessee for the class of 2023. A four-star, Brown is considered the No. 41 wide receiver in the group and owns a Rivals Rating of 5.8.

“Today was the first time I got to get around campus and see everything, so that was cool,” the target said. “I wanted to see how they would use me in their system and how they would develop me.

“They would probably start me out in the slot. When I begin to grow and develop, they would probably move me out to the outside.”

Regardless of where he initially fits into the scheme, the Tennessee coaching staff would like to get him onboard. A commitment likely won’t happen for at least the next few months, so reoccurring trips to Knoxville is a must in Tennessee’s eyes.