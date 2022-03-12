Priority in-state target Justin Brown details Vols' Junior Day
Priority in-state wideout Justin Brown took part in Saturday’s Junior Day activities. The four-star left Knoxville with a better feel of what the Volunteer experience could look like.
“Today was great. The coaches showed a lot of love to me,” Brown told Volquest after the event. “Getting around the campus and seeing everything was really cool. The coaches told me a lot about the program today and how I’d fit in the offense. It was great.”
The Blackman standout is tabbed as the 7th-best prospect in the state of Tennessee for the class of 2023. A four-star, Brown is considered the No. 41 wide receiver in the group and owns a Rivals Rating of 5.8.
“Today was the first time I got to get around campus and see everything, so that was cool,” the target said. “I wanted to see how they would use me in their system and how they would develop me.
“They would probably start me out in the slot. When I begin to grow and develop, they would probably move me out to the outside.”
Regardless of where he initially fits into the scheme, the Tennessee coaching staff would like to get him onboard. A commitment likely won’t happen for at least the next few months, so reoccurring trips to Knoxville is a must in Tennessee’s eyes.
“I may not start the official visit process until the middle of my season,” Brown said. “This spring, I’m probably going to keep going to practices and seeing more schools. I’ll begin to start breaking down all the programs.”
The Murfreesboro, Tenn. native already has plans to see Ole Miss and Mississippi State this spring. There’s potential for a Penn State unofficial visit as well. But coming back to Tennessee will be on the radar as well.
Saturday was also a chance for the in-state talent to spend some 1-on-1 time with head coach Josh Heupel. The continual growth and development of that relationship will be key in Brown’s recruitment.
“It was nice. He is really chill and tries hard to connect with the players,” Brown said of Heupel. “He was telling me how it would be if I came here and what we would be doing. He asked me if I was going to be graduating early and seeing when I was going to be getting back down here.
“He was really connecting with me.”
Brown wasn’t alone on his Junior Day visit to Tennessee. He had some members of his family with him, including his father, as well as some of his Tennessee Select 7-on-7 teammates.
Other prospects from the squad who were along for the festivities were 2023 athlete Demarkus Brown, 2024 wideout Jeremiah Reed and priority defensive back Cristian Conyer of the 2023 class.
The Blackman standout has started to rack up the offers of late. Programs such as West Virginia, Kansas, Colorado, Purdue, Ole Miss, Missouri, Mississippi State, Pitt and Virginia Tech have all joined the race in February alone.
Tennessee has the inside track on Brown, being from the Midstate, but will need to continue to work on getting him back on campus over the next few months.