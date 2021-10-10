Priority target James Pearce details his second trip to Neyland
Three-star defensive end James Pearce of Charlotte, N.C. was in town watching the Vols for the second time this season.
The 6-foot-5, 220-pound ‘LEO’ is high on the recruiting board for Mike Ekeler and Rodney Garner as the Volunteer coaching staff continues to round-out the defensive side of the 2022 class.
“They were playing some football today. They got the dub [win],” the prospect told Volquest afterwards. “It was a great atmosphere.”
Pearce is versatile for Chambers High School but does most of his work coming off the edge. He’s constantly dealing with double or triple teams, so it’s not always the cleanest look at the prep level. Watching Byron Young, Tyler Baron and Roman Harrison go to work on Saturday, the prospect was able to see what it could be like playing in this Tennessee defense.
“There were a lot of 1-on-1 matchups today on the edge,” Pearce said. “As long as you win more than your opponent, you’re good. That [running] back can sometimes chip block you, but it’s mostly just those 1-on-1s.”
The conversations with Ekeler and Garner beforehand were ‘genuine,’ according to the prospect, as they challenged the prospect to watch the game as if he were out there.
Pearce sports just under 20 offers to date with multiple Power 5 programs yearning for his services. All offers have come rolling in since March.
A major reason why the Tennessee target was back in town this weekend was because the Vols were playing South Carolina, a program who offered over the summer.
Missouri and Ole Miss have also offered from the Southeastern Conference – as have Michigan State, Oklahoma, Texas, Louisville, Florida State, Virginia Tech and Arizona State.
Pearce was pretty discrete about the teams who might be in play at the moment and doesn’t have a timeline for a final commitment just yet – but knows the Volunteers are a program in the mix.
“I like Tennessee,” Pearce confirmed.
Chambers is 6-1 through seven weeks of the season. Fellow teammate, running back Daylan Smothers, was also in town this weekend as the two have now seen Tennessee take on Pittsburgh and South Carolina this season.
Fellow LEO and Tennessee target Joshua Josephs of North Cobb was also on campus this weekend – leading the small group of official visitors.