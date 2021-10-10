Priority target James Pearce details his second trip to Neyland

Three-star defensive end James Pearce of Charlotte, N.C. was in town watching the Vols for the second time this season.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound ‘LEO’ is high on the recruiting board for Mike Ekeler and Rodney Garner as the Volunteer coaching staff continues to round-out the defensive side of the 2022 class.

“They were playing some football today. They got the dub [win],” the prospect told Volquest afterwards. “It was a great atmosphere.”

Pearce is versatile for Chambers High School but does most of his work coming off the edge. He’s constantly dealing with double or triple teams, so it’s not always the cleanest look at the prep level. Watching Byron Young, Tyler Baron and Roman Harrison go to work on Saturday, the prospect was able to see what it could be like playing in this Tennessee defense.

“There were a lot of 1-on-1 matchups today on the edge,” Pearce said. “As long as you win more than your opponent, you’re good. That [running] back can sometimes chip block you, but it’s mostly just those 1-on-1s.”

The conversations with Ekeler and Garner beforehand were ‘genuine,’ according to the prospect, as they challenged the prospect to watch the game as if he were out there.

Pearce sports just under 20 offers to date with multiple Power 5 programs yearning for his services. All offers have come rolling in since March.