{{ timeAgo('2019-02-26 08:15:49 -0600') }} football Edit

Projecting Tennessee's 2019 Pre-Spring Offensive Depth Chart

Jesse Simonton • VolQuest.com
@JesseReSimonton
Senior Writer

Spring practice is set to commence next week, as Tennessee’s 2019 signing class and revamped staff are in the books.

Unlike a year ago, Jeremy Pruitt should have close to a full compliment of players available for his second spring camp.

The Vols have 10 signees already on campus, a pair of heralded transfers (Aubrey Solomon and Deangelo Gibbs) seeking immediate eligibility and a roster that’s familiar with Pruitt’s practice protocol.

Here’s an educated look at Tennessee’s offensive depth chart this spring…

Tennessee's Pre-Spring Depth Chart
POSITION FIRST-TEAM SECOND-TEAM THIRD-TEAM

QB

Jarrett Guarantano, R-Jr.

JT Shrout, R-Fr.

Brian Maurer, Fr.

RB

Ty Chandler, Jr.

Tim Jordan, Jr.

Eric Gray, Fr. or Carlin Fils-Aime, Sr.

TE

Dominick Wood-Anderson, R-Sr.

Austin Pope, R-Jr.

Jackson Lowe, Fr. or Jacob Warren, R-Fr.

WR

Marquez Callaway, Sr.

Brandon Johnson, Sr.

Ramel Keyton, Fr.

WR

Jauan Jennings, R-Sr.

Josh Palmer, Jr.

Cedric Tillman, R-Fr. or Maleik Gray, Jr.

WR

Jordan Murphy, Jr.

Tyler Byrd, Sr.

Jacquez Jones, R-So.

LT

Wanya Morris, Fr.

Nathan Niehaus, R-Jr.

K'Rojhn Calbert, R-So.

LG

Jahmir Johnson, R-Sr.

K'Rojhn Calbert, R-So.

Ollie Lane, R-Fr. or Eric Crosby, R-So.

C

Brandon Kennedy, Sr.

Ryan Johnson, R-Jr.

Riley Locklear, R-Jr.

RG

Jerome Carvin, So.

Nathan Niehaus, R-Jr. or Chris Akporoghene, Fr.

RT

Marcus Tatum, R-J.

Nathan Niehaus, R-Jr.

NOTES

With Guarantano back at quarterback and so many returning skill-players, Tennessee's offensive depth chart is fairly self-explanatory. New offensive coordinator Jim Chaney is tasked with bringing the most out of guys like Jordan Murphy and Tim Jordan — players who have flashed but hardly shown much consistency.

Chaney didn't use a full-back the last two years at Georgia, but he does prefer multiple two-tight end sets or an H-back. If Pope is healthy — a big if — then he could find a real niche on this team.

With no Trey Smith, Chance Hall or Drew Richmond, Tennessee will have just 12 available scholarship OL this spring — and that includes converted defensive tackle Eric Crosby, who sat out all of last season with an injury. Tatum and Niehaus will get ample reps at tackle before 5-star Darnell Wright arrives in May. The right guard competition should be among the fiercest this spring, with Niehaus potentially also getting a look there, along with Carvin, Calbert and Ryan Johnson.

