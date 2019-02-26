Projecting Tennessee's 2019 Pre-Spring Offensive Depth Chart
Spring practice is set to commence next week, as Tennessee’s 2019 signing class and revamped staff are in the books.
Unlike a year ago, Jeremy Pruitt should have close to a full compliment of players available for his second spring camp.
The Vols have 10 signees already on campus, a pair of heralded transfers (Aubrey Solomon and Deangelo Gibbs) seeking immediate eligibility and a roster that’s familiar with Pruitt’s practice protocol.
Here’s an educated look at Tennessee’s offensive depth chart this spring…
|POSITION
|FIRST-TEAM
|SECOND-TEAM
|THIRD-TEAM
|
QB
|
Jarrett Guarantano, R-Jr.
|
JT Shrout, R-Fr.
|
Brian Maurer, Fr.
|
RB
|
Ty Chandler, Jr.
|
Tim Jordan, Jr.
|
Eric Gray, Fr. or Carlin Fils-Aime, Sr.
|
TE
|
Dominick Wood-Anderson, R-Sr.
|
Austin Pope, R-Jr.
|
Jackson Lowe, Fr. or Jacob Warren, R-Fr.
|
WR
|
Marquez Callaway, Sr.
|
Brandon Johnson, Sr.
|
Ramel Keyton, Fr.
|
WR
|
Jauan Jennings, R-Sr.
|
Josh Palmer, Jr.
|
Cedric Tillman, R-Fr. or Maleik Gray, Jr.
|
WR
|
Jordan Murphy, Jr.
|
Tyler Byrd, Sr.
|
Jacquez Jones, R-So.
|
LT
|
Wanya Morris, Fr.
|
Nathan Niehaus, R-Jr.
|
K'Rojhn Calbert, R-So.
|
LG
|
Jahmir Johnson, R-Sr.
|
K'Rojhn Calbert, R-So.
|
Ollie Lane, R-Fr. or Eric Crosby, R-So.
|
C
|
Brandon Kennedy, Sr.
|
Ryan Johnson, R-Jr.
|
Riley Locklear, R-Jr.
|
RG
|
Jerome Carvin, So.
|
Nathan Niehaus, R-Jr. or Chris Akporoghene, Fr.
|
RT
|
Marcus Tatum, R-J.
|
Nathan Niehaus, R-Jr.
NOTES
With Guarantano back at quarterback and so many returning skill-players, Tennessee's offensive depth chart is fairly self-explanatory. New offensive coordinator Jim Chaney is tasked with bringing the most out of guys like Jordan Murphy and Tim Jordan — players who have flashed but hardly shown much consistency.
Chaney didn't use a full-back the last two years at Georgia, but he does prefer multiple two-tight end sets or an H-back. If Pope is healthy — a big if — then he could find a real niche on this team.
With no Trey Smith, Chance Hall or Drew Richmond, Tennessee will have just 12 available scholarship OL this spring — and that includes converted defensive tackle Eric Crosby, who sat out all of last season with an injury. Tatum and Niehaus will get ample reps at tackle before 5-star Darnell Wright arrives in May. The right guard competition should be among the fiercest this spring, with Niehaus potentially also getting a look there, along with Carvin, Calbert and Ryan Johnson.