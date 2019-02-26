Spring practice is set to commence next week, as Tennessee’s 2019 signing class and revamped staff are in the books.

Unlike a year ago, Jeremy Pruitt should have close to a full compliment of players available for his second spring camp.

The Vols have 10 signees already on campus, a pair of heralded transfers (Aubrey Solomon and Deangelo Gibbs) seeking immediate eligibility and a roster that’s familiar with Pruitt’s practice protocol.

Here’s an educated look at Tennessee’s offensive depth chart this spring…