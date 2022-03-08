Prospects react to the Kesley Pope hire

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel made it official Monday afternoon – promoting offensive analyst Kelsey Pope to wide receivers coach in an on-the-field role. Read some of the instant reactions from Tennessee’s wide receiver prospects for the class of 2023 and beyond.

“I’m excited. He’s still hungry and young with a lot of knowledge. My brother is also excited about him and says a lot of good things. That tells me enough. I look forward to getting to now him more.”

“I told him congratulations on getting the job. He thanked me and said he can’t wait to get this thing started. Overall, I think he’s a good fit for the job and I definitely think he deserves it. We’ve been on the phone and texting back and forth a lot. He’s been in good contact with me.”

“He’s a good guy and I’m excited to build this relationship with him. I can tell that he’s a competitor and I know he wants what’s best for his athletes. I’ve been talking to him for about two weeks now – really, ever since I got the offer. He called me after getting the job and I could tell he was excited that the receiver room is finally his room.”

“I think that’s a great hire. Coach Pope and I connect on a good level. It’s amazing that he got that promotion and I think he’s going to be good in that role. We’ve been talking for a minute and we’ve been building that relationship for a while. He sent me the video they did for him and it was awesome. Time to work now.”