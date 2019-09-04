Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt on the SEC Teleconference confirmed that redshirt sophomore Terrell Bailey has entered the transfer portal and also announced that wide receiver Jordan Murphy have left the team.





“They are no longer a part of the team,” Pruitt said.





Murphy practiced on Tuesday but didn’t play last week because he had been ill. Murphy drew plenty of attention on Monday when we retweeted a joke about Georgia State making $940,000 and beating Tennessee.





Murphy played in 17 games in his career recording 12 catches for 167 yards and a touchdown.





Pruitt said that both left the team on their own accord.





OL PLAN FOR WEEK TWO





When asked about the plan for the offensive line in week two after rotating nine players a week ago, Pruitt said the plan was to do “what it takes to win”.





“We'll do whatever gives us the best chance to win and we felt like playing nine (v. Ga. State) gave us the best chance,” Pruitt said.





Pruitt also confirm that the plan with offensive guard Trey Smith was this same this week.





“Trey played 31 snaps,” Pruitt said. “Just like any game, guys get banged up. He probably could have played more snaps. He did well. We are sticking to the plan with him.”