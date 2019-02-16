When Jeremy Pruitt fired Terry Fair last week, Tennessee’s head coach wasn’t just looking to upgrade a single specific unit on the defense.

It turns out, Pruitt had plans to hand over the keys to a rising star in the industry.

The Vols officially introduced former assistant Derrick Ansley as the team’s new defensive coordinator Friday, with Pruitt publicly ceding playcalling responsibilities, too.

“Derrick will call the defense this fall,” Pruitt said touting the merits of the former SEC assistant and Oakland Raiders secondary coach.

“He’s ready. He’s been ready for quite some time. … He’s somebody that’s been in the back-end with me. He has a really good idea of why we want to call something and when we want to call it.”

Pruitt held the lion’s share of playcalling responsibilities on defense in 2018, but Kevin Sherrer, formally Tennessee's co-defensive coordinator who is shifting to special teams coordinator in addition to coaching inside linebackers, was also heavily involved, especially late in the year.

But Pruitt clearly believes Ansley’s addition, both for the secondary and defense as a whole, makes the unit better. He spoke extensively about the “cohesiveness” in the room already, saying Ansley, Sherrer, Chris Rumph and Tracy Rocker “communicate really well together."

Ansley left the Raiders after one year as the highest-paid DB coach in the NFL. He received a three-year contract and a seven-figure salary to return to Tennessee. The Alabama native worked with Pruitt for two stints with the Tide and also made stops at UT and Kentucky.

For most of this offseason, Pruitt has shied away from detailing the lessons he learned from his first season as a head coach, but his comments Friday explicitly indicated exactly why Tennessee's staff is undergoing a fairly dramatic (only four coaches hold the same roles from 2018) reshuffling in Year 2.

Trust.

"He's a guy that was a graduate assistant for me for two years and then was the defensive backs coach, so we're very familiar with each other," Pruitt said of Ansley.

“He brings a lot of experience, coached a lot of really good players, and probably when I start a sentence, he can finish it."