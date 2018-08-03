Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-03 07:33:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Pruitt, Helton looking for game manager and leader at quarterback

Bpp8rfwmzsctjfccy5od
Brent Hubbs • VolQuest.com
@Brent_Hubbs
Publisher

As the Vols hit the practice field Friday afternoon, the battle for the starting quarterback job is officially underway.For first-year offensive coordinator Tyson Helton, it's pretty simple: He's l...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}