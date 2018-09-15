For Jeremy Pruitt and the Vols, it's game on.

The SEC season is here, which means what this team has done the the last two weeks is officially irrelevant. Had the Vols turned their 512 yards of offense into more than 24 point and won like a week ago, it wouldn't have mattered. Had Tennessee won 13-10 it wouldn't have mattered.



The final results of the last two weeks are irrelevant because in the league where it just means more, it just got real for the Vols.

“I don't know that you have a choice in that,” Pruitt said when asked if his team was ready for SEC play.

“I would hope we are ready. If you came to Tennessee you came to play in the SEC. I would hope they are ready. Are we ready as a football team? When you turn the ball over three times, don't get any turnovers, make eight penalties, probably 10 if you count the one's they declined. It will be hard beating anybody playing in the SEC like that.”

That is why, beyond the score, Saturday could be the most beneficial thing for the Vols. Pruitt didn't predict how Saturday would go, but the head coach wasn't surprised by some of what he saw from his team in the 24-0 win.

“It's a good lesson for our players because you know what we didn't practice very well last week,” Pruitt said.

“I think on Wednesday when I met with you guys that you could tell I wasn't happy with the way we performed. Most places I have been, the way you practice is the way you play. You don't practice bad on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and play good on Saturday. It doesn't happen. We have to improve how we practice. We have to understand our expectations at practice. I think that will help us grow as football players and as a football team. And we better because now the real season starts.”