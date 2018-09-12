Pruitt looking for better leadership after Wednesday's work
In his short time on the job Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt has shown little inclination to sugar coat things when it comes to his football team. So on Wednesday, after Pruitt didn’t like what ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news