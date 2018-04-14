Saturday night as the Vols scrimmage in Neyland Stadium under the lights, head coach Jeremy Pruitt hopes he can turn his back to his team and not know what's going one.



It might seem like a crazy thought, but if that happens then the Vols are making some of the improvement that Pruitt is looking for with his first ever team. A week ago in Tennessee's first scrimmage, Pruitt saw plenty to work on. Defensively they struggle to tackle. Offensively they struggled with consistency and the ability to run the ball between the tackles. But for the first year head coach, it was the mental side of things that bothered him most, specifically his teams body language following both good and bad plays.

This week Pruitt has shown his players tape of their actions between snaps. His message simple -- just play the next play.

“I think you’ve got to hold them accountable. It’s interesting, you’ve got some guys when they make a good play their whole chest swells up and they kind of get that walk about them, but the same guy two plays later, whether he misses a tackle, throws an interception, drops a ball, misses a block, you look out there and he’s got his hands down," Pruitt said. "So, either you’re the guy with your chest swollen up all the time, or you’re the other way. So, you’ve got to learn to fight through it. It’s not always going to go perfect. So, you’ve got to play the next play. The best players are not perfect. They’re going to make mistakes, they all have, everybody does. So, you’ve got to learn to play the next play.”

It's a simple thought, but not the easiest fix. Saturday, Tennessee will start in the scrimmage no more than 5 players who were legitimate contributors in 2016 when the Vols beat Florida, beat Georgia and won 9 games. Most of Pruitt's first team are mainstays are from a team that went 4-8 and winless in the SEC. Learning to win, changing the culture and all those cliches that are press conference mainstays are not easiest to accomplish.

Even the head coach was reminded last week by his own family of his struggle to play the next play.

Sunday, Pruitt got a lecture from his wife regarding his body language after he threw an errand first pitch at the Tennessee-Florida baseball game reminding him that everyone is watching.

Saturday night Pruitt will be watching. Watching whether his team is focusing on the next snap or the previous snap in a mentality he's still trying to create with his team.

“I think you’ve got to address them. When it happens, you’ve got to tell them, and that’s what we try to do,” Pruitt said.