After publicly announcing his decision last Thursday to leave Tennessee, redshirt junior linebacker Darrin Kirkland Jr. simply had a change of heart over the weekend.

On Tuesday, Vols first-year head coach Jeremy Pruitt confirmed that Kirkland had decided to remain in Knoxville, telling reporters in Destin, Fla., at the SEC Spring Meetings “he wants to finish what he’s started.”

“I don’t think Darrin was unhappy in any way, he just wanted to see if there were any possibilities of (somewhere else) he wanted to further his career, but he decided to stay at Tennessee,” Pruitt said.

The dramatic turn of events was certainly good news for the Vols, as Kirkland is expected to compete for a starting spot at inside linebacker this fall. The Indianapolis native was an All-SEC freshman selection in 2015 but has battled a slew of injuries in the last two years. Kirkland missed the entire 2017 season with a torn meniscus and was limited during spring practice with the same injury.

“Darrin’s a smart guy. He’s been through some tough injuries. To me, it’s probably the good thing about the grad transfer rule that when a guy does graduate if he does want to move on then he can do that,” Pruitt explained.

“A lot of these guys this day and time when they graduate they kind of feel like they’ve fulfilled their obligation. This day and time you see a lot of folks moving from one school to the other … but he wants to finish what he’s started.”

After news broke late Thursday evening, Kirkland and his family met with Pruitt over the weekend to discuss the linebacker’s decision. Kirkland’s move to remain with the Vols is yet another recruiting victory for Pruitt. Tennessee’s first-year coach didn’t offer many details on his conversations with Kirkland, though, simply saying, “There wasn’t a whole lot to it. We met and talked and he’s excited to stay at Tennessee.”

VOLS TO OPEN ON NATIONAL TV

The Jeremy Pruitt era of Tennessee football will officially get underway on national television as CBS has announced they will carry the Tennessee-West Virginia game kicking off at 3:30pm in Charlotte.

QUOTABLE

“What’s interesting is I look around the room and I’ve got a bunch of friends in this profession that are sitting around the tables with me, but none of them has offered any help.”

— Jeremy Pruitt on being a first-year head coach in the SEC and not receiving any advice from his peers.

PRUITT IN FAVOR OF PROPOSED REDSHIRT RULE

Count Pruitt among the coaches who’d like to see the proposed legislation for the NCAA’s redshirt rule enacted.

Currently, if a player participates in a single play of a season without injury then he has used a year of elibiglity. However, for the past two offseasons, college coaches have united around a proposal that would allow players to play in up to four games in a single year and still maintain a redshirt season.

During Tennessee’s disastrous 2017 season, the Vols were forced to burn the redshirts on multiple young players late in the season due to a slew of injuries.

Will McBride lost a year of eligibility, as did Riley Locklear, Shanon Reid and others. Pruitt acknowledged as much Tuesday during the SEC Spring Meetings, saying, “With the limitations on how many guys you can sign, there’s going to be certain times that people may get short on numbers if they have a lot of injuries at a certain position.

"So (the rule) would enable a guy, like this past year Riley Locklear, he had to play a few games because Tennessee was short on OL but he lost a year because he played in just three games.