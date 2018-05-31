Jeremy Pruitt was a senior at Plainview High in Rainsville, Ala., when Gellngarry Glen Ross first appeared on the big screen.

With Wednesday’s breaking news that 4-star athlete Bryce Thompson would enroll at Tennessee, as first reported by VolQuest.com, Pruitt’s run of reinforcements for 2018 continued: Thompson. Junior college cornerback Kenneth George. Keeping Darrin Kirkland Jr. in Knoxville. Adding grad transfers Keller Chryst and Madre London, with Alabama offensive lineman Brandon Kennedy a realistic candidate to end up on Rocky Top, too.

Despite selling an 0-8 season on the recruiting trail, Pruitt understands Tennessee’s fastest track back to relevance — and possibly awaking a long hibernating sleeping giant — is to accrue as much talent as possible and have your staff actually develop it.

The former Alabama defensive coordinator certainly isn’t reinventing the wheel with this philosophy. Winning championships (as clearly detailed by SB Nation’s Blue-Chip Ratio) pretty much boils down to how many Jimmies and Joes are on your roster.

But while Butch Jones was a solid recruiter during his time with the Vols, even signing back-to-back Top 5 classes at one point, Jeremy Pruitt’s early vision hasn’t involved any slow stacking of bricks.

It's clear that Pruitt wants to win now, with his guys, his way.

While Pruitt has avoided specifics on expectations, you won’t hear him use the word “rebuilding” either. That’s because there’s a sense of urgency in Knoxville, with Pruitt punting patience and future flexibility in 2019 — notably an interesting calculation — for one goal this fall: Getting Tennessee back to a bowl game.

The Vols have some early momentum in the 2019 class, landing 4-stars Wanya Morris, Ramel Keyton and Lakia Henry in May alone. But the belief around the program is that for Tennessee to actually close with a top class come February — signing heralded recruits targets like 5-stars Darnell Wright and Quavaris Crouch — the Vols must show significant progress on the field this fall.

Pruitt is well-aware of the current on-field chasm between Tennessee and his former employers Alabama and Georgia, so his new staff has jumped into hyperspace to accelerate the program’s turnaround by taking an aggressive approach in retooling the roster during the last six months.

Tennessee has prioritized experience (the aforementioned junior college or grad transfers, as well as guys like Emmit Gooden, Dominick Wood-Anderson, Jahmir Johnson), size, and its staff’s ability to sort through the mud and find a few acorns (see lightly-recruited 2018 signees Kurott Garland, Cedric Tillman, Kingston Harris) as Albuterol to infuse the roster with new life for 2018.

Pruitt didn’t come to Tennessee with some 3-5 year plan. The focus is to win now. Don’t expect a slew of redshirts from the Vols this year.

Roster management was a major issue with the previous staff, yet Pruitt has shown an early mastery of tweaking around the margins. Based on Pruitt’s track record (especially at UGA), many expected a flood of attrition after the Orange & White Game, but instead, Tennessee — with a roster that could ill-afford hits to its depth — has seen just a single player leave the program since Pruitt arrived. The Vols haven’t brought in any superstars this spring, but by pouncing on solid available options — like a dynamic playmaker in Thompson who is capable of making an impact on offense, defense or special teams this fall — the staff has more flexibility and depth to work with come September.

Nearly every recruit who’s come through Knoxville this has essentially repeated the same saying: “Jeremy Pruitt is going to bring Tennessee back.” Many prospects made similar statements about Butch Jones several years ago, but this time around, the optimism isn’t tied to slew of Willy Loman sales-pitches. Pruitt doesn’t say a whole lot, but subtlety certainly isn’t one of his trademarks.

“Let’s stop talking about what we want — let’s go get it,” Pruitt said last December.

“Let’s get our hands out of our pockets, let’s roll up our sleeves and let’s great ready to get in the streets with everybody else in the SEC. If we want to get what we want, we have to outwork everyone else.”

From Day 1, Pruitt put a plan in place to find immediate help for the 2018 roster. He now has more pieces to work with, and the additions in the last six months have given Tennessee at least a puncher’s chance to be competitive this fall and potentially close with monster class this fall.