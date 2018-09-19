Pruitt sees practice improvement, welcomes back '98 Champs
Tennessee opens up SEC play Saturday night against rival Florida in what will be the biggest game many young Vols have ever played in. It goes without saying that it will be the biggest game that f...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news