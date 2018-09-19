Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-19 19:25:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Pruitt sees practice improvement, welcomes back '98 Champs

Gsugamoqy2svu5wv6xwx
Rob Lewis • VolQuest.com
@Volquest_Rob
Associate Editor

Tennessee opens up SEC play Saturday night against rival Florida in what will be the biggest game many young Vols have ever played in. It goes without saying that it will be the biggest game that f...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}