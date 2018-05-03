Pruitt talks post-spring film review, relationship with Fulmer
Following the Orange & White Game in late April, first-year head coach Jeremy Pruitt openly called out Tennessee’s effort in the spring scrimmage — even saying some of his players quit.
The candid assessment certainly caught the attention of Vol Nation, and Pruitt was once again asked about his statement Wednesday on Nashville’s 104.5 The Zone Midday 180.
“I’m trying to figure out what y’all want me to be. You don’t want me to be honest?,” Pruitt said.
“I think it’s important that everybody knows where they’re at. If you play defensive back and you don’t play with the right toughness or don’t give enough effort, or maybe you’re great at playing man-to-man, you need to know those things. You need to know what your strengths are, what your weaknesses are. If you don’t, how do you address it and improve on it?
"Most guys, wherever I’ve been, want feedback. They want to be coached. They want to be the best player possibly be.”
Pruitt has his hands full in turning Tennessee into a competitive football team in 2018. The Vols went 0-8 in the SEC a year ago and still have serious depth issues up and down the roster. The focus — both in spring and now the offseason — has been on internal improvement, so Pruitt actually gathered the entire team for a film session the Monday after the spring game.
With the rest of the staff out on the road recruiting, Pruitt went old school and watched the entire tape with his team, coaching and critiquing all three phases of the game.
“I went back to way we used to watch video at Plainview (Ala.) High School. We put the whole team in there and we had one video and I ran the video,” he said.
“I coached the offense, defense and special teams. Everybody got to see it. Everybody understands where they are at. They understand the expectations. It’s easy.
“You just have to say, ‘Hey, who wants to play with this guy? You know. There’s nothing like peer pressure.”
WORKING WITH FULMER
Since hiring Pruitt on Dec. 7, Tennessee athletics director Phillip Fulmer has made sure the football program has had every available resource to be successful. The Vols have overhauled their weight room for the second time in less than a year and dished out three-year contracts to multiple staff members. Pruitt has also expanded Tennessee’s off-the-field staff and continues to be very thankful for Fulmer’s support early in his tenure.
“We’re starting over here. That’s what we’re doing,” Pruitt said.
“So I think it’s great to have a guy like coach Fulmer who has actually done it before. He’s very familiar with what goes on at Tennessee, with what has made Tennessee great before. It’s definitely, to me an edge for me, being a first-time head football coach, to have somebody to lean on and bounce stuff off of.
“I’d say a lot of folks are probably jealous from that standpoint.”
NFL DRAFT SUCCESS
Last week, Tennessee drew some criticism from former players and rival foes for a graphic highlighting players in the NFL coached by members of staff.
Be coached by the best, then become the best. #PoweredByTheT #VFL pic.twitter.com/HTDojxP08r— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) April 24, 2018
While a poor look on social media for fans and former UT players, the intention was clearly for recruiting purposes. Pruitt’s staff is going to sell its ability to development talent and send players to the league.
Last weekend, 25 percent of the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft was coached by a member of Tennessee’s staff. The Midday 180 crew rattled off a number of stats, including 21 picks overall this year and 44 players personally coached by Pruitt since 2012.
“I’ll be honest, I didn’t know all those number. I need to get that from y’all so we can use that,” Pruitt said, laughing.
"But we have a really good staff. I think their history of developing players kinds of speaks for itself. It’s kind of unique, that out of 11 of us, including myself, eight started out as high school football coaches.
"Pretty much everybody in the room in some for or fashion has been on a team that has been part of a national championship.”