Following the Orange & White Game in late April, first-year head coach Jeremy Pruitt openly called out Tennessee’s effort in the spring scrimmage — even saying some of his players quit.

The candid assessment certainly caught the attention of Vol Nation, and Pruitt was once again asked about his statement Wednesday on Nashville’s 104.5 The Zone Midday 180.

“I’m trying to figure out what y’all want me to be. You don’t want me to be honest?,” Pruitt said.

“I think it’s important that everybody knows where they’re at. If you play defensive back and you don’t play with the right toughness or don’t give enough effort, or maybe you’re great at playing man-to-man, you need to know those things. You need to know what your strengths are, what your weaknesses are. If you don’t, how do you address it and improve on it?

"Most guys, wherever I’ve been, want feedback. They want to be coached. They want to be the best player possibly be.”

Pruitt has his hands full in turning Tennessee into a competitive football team in 2018. The Vols went 0-8 in the SEC a year ago and still have serious depth issues up and down the roster. The focus — both in spring and now the offseason — has been on internal improvement, so Pruitt actually gathered the entire team for a film session the Monday after the spring game.

With the rest of the staff out on the road recruiting, Pruitt went old school and watched the entire tape with his team, coaching and critiquing all three phases of the game.

“I went back to way we used to watch video at Plainview (Ala.) High School. We put the whole team in there and we had one video and I ran the video,” he said.

“I coached the offense, defense and special teams. Everybody got to see it. Everybody understands where they are at. They understand the expectations. It’s easy.

“You just have to say, ‘Hey, who wants to play with this guy? You know. There’s nothing like peer pressure.”