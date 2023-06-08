With Tennessee's Super Regional against Southern Miss on the horizon, we caught up with Heath Hinton of Big Gold Nation on Rivals.com to preview the series. Here is what the Golden Eagles' expert has to say about this weekend's series.

Q: What does Southern Miss need to do this weekend to win the series?

Hinton: "I think they need to have to get out to quick starts. I think that Southern Miss has to get some momentum early. That's one thing that happened last year with Ole Miss. They took control of both games early, got early runs and really took the crowd out of it. They feed off Pete Taylor Park... I think the other most important thing is they've got to get a good start out of their ace Tanner Hall on Saturday. I think Tanner (Hall), he has to set the tone for the pitching staff, which he's done all season. And if they can get that first win under their belt in a Super Regional. They were swept last year. It's a mature team. I'm not going to say they have to win the first one because of their maturity, but I do believe that winning the first one will go a long way into calming, I want to say nerves, but, getting these guys a grasp on playing in a super regional and being successful in one."

Q: Can you talk about how Southern Miss has performed at home this year and how strong they've been in that aspect?

Hinton: "Pete Taylor Park, it's a fun place to watch baseball. I mean, they didn't even have any tickets to sell during the season because they sold out of all their season tickets. They sold right at 5,300 season tickets this year, after last year. It's a special place. The momentum is real there. They got the tailgating, barbecue grills out in right field. There's an old saying we have in Hattiesburg called Pete Taylor Park Magic. We've seen it in numerous times where they've come back in the eighth, ninth inning, down multiple runs and winning. It's hard to comprehend unless you've been there and you've felt it. But it's a magical place and that's what Scott Berry and his program have done... It's the atmosphere, it's the environment. They feed off the crowd, the crowd feeds off of them. There's a closeness within the baseball team and the fans. You'll see it after the game. The team literally waits around to talk to all the fans. It is really hard to explain unless you see it. But they just have such a good ability to play at home and pitching and the field and the way the design of the field is. It's kind of a pitcher friendly park, but it also could be a hitter friendly park if the wind's blowing out. I don't know if there's just one reason why they play so well at home. It's just an environment that if you've never been, once you've been, you understand. I've talked to a lot of other sports writers, once you've been there, you understand why they play so well there. It's a feeling. It's just the closeness of everything and the closeness of the fans and the players. It's an incredible experience."

Q: Can you go over the pitching staff? What are their strengths and what are some of their weaknesses?

Hinton: "Tanner Hall, All-American. Back-to-back years of incredible. 12 -3 this season. He's the guy that's going run it up there. Low 90s. 91, 92, can reach 93. Got a nasty slider, but his change-up is devastating. It's one of those change-ups that moves right and left. It's one of the best change-ups. I've heard many coaches say in fact that Tanner (Hall) has the best change up they've ever seen. It just drops off the radar when it gets up to the plate and he can control where that change-up goes. If it goes into a righty, into a lefty. He'll bring it up there. Uses a curve ball. It's a phenomenal pitch. He's been able to garner All-American. He was on the USA baseball team last year that played internationally. Billy Oldham is the number two guy. We call him 'Tanner Lite.' A lot of similarities. Same thing, high 80s, low 90s. More of a true breaking ball than Tanner (Hall) but also has that off speed pitch that drops off the radars, too. Not as good as Tanner (Hall's), but he knows how to throw it. He knows how to pitch. And the third starter, if it gets the third game, probably if they could, it's going to be Will Armistead. A guy who's come in, he's got 1.96 ERA right now and been phenomenal towards the end of the season. More of a sidearm type of delivery that lives on the black. Got a nasty slider, also throws the change-up into righties. Just a staff. Christian Ostrander, the pitching coach and the future manager of the squad, one of the best pitching coaches in the country. And to pitch for Coach (Ostrander) you have to be able to throw strikes. And that's what these guys do. They've got a high strikeout to walk ratio. They don't put runners on. It's a staff that if you can't throw strikes, you can't pitch for Ostrander. You look out in the bullpen, Justin Storm what he did. 5.2 (innings), 10 strikeouts and one hit against Penn. I mean, that's dominance. He's a phenomenal closer. They have guys in the middle that can come in and get outs, too. Niko Mazza is one that stands out to me. They've got a couple of side-armers in (Isaiah) Rhodes. They've got all the different positions. Kros Sivley's a lefty. It's kind of a sidearm lefty to go along with Justin Storm out of the pen as lefties. They've got the tools, they've got things in the bull pen that they can mix and match with batters if you want to. And that's what makes the pitching staff also really good is the different type of arms you're going to see. You're not going to see just, pure power. You're gonna see a couple of guys that can run it up there, but you're also going to see more of guys who know how to pitch on the black and change speeds and change eye levels. Coach Ostrander, as I said, is a phenomenal pitching coach and what he's done with his staff after losing five guys to the draft and one to the transport portal who's pitching in Florida right now, and I think is their number two starter. So, I mean they had to revamp that whole pitch staff and what they've done with it, what he's done with, it's phenomenal. They've done a great job and they've got some really quality arms out there."

Q: Who are a couple of players that when they come up to the plate, Tennessee fans should maybe hold their breath because something special might happen?

Hinton: "You can start off, I mean, (Matthew) Etzel, the centerfielder came in, he was the number one rated Juco player in the nation that came into Souther Miss. That guy can flat out fly and play centerfield. He gets on base, he's going to attempt to steal. I think he's only maybe been caught maybe three times this year. Dustin Dickerson hit four home runs this past regional. In the number two spot, he's been hitting. He's been at shortstop since he was a freshman. He came in lucky to hit .250, .260 and now he is right around .340. Slade Wilks in the three is a guy that you'll know what I'm saying when you get there, he's literally putting them in the Catholic church parking lot behind the right field fence. He can smash. We're talking 450, 460 foot home runs. (Christopher) Sergeant, the four, is a guy that's got a lot of power. And then you look at the bottom of the order. Nick Monistere. Let's talk about Danny Lynch. He is the captain of the team, the third baseman. We call him 'Big Game Danny', because he comes up really good in pressure situations. Had two grand slams in the same game against Louisiana. And then going down to where Nick Monistere is a freshman that has come in that has performed just incredibly. They weren't expecting it out of him. Batting over .300. Has pop in his bat and really worked on his fielding (Carson) Paetow, right fielder. This is a kid that has all the raw tools to be a major leaguer and his bat has turned around. He was batting about .230. Now, he is up to around .270. About .230, I would probably say three quarters of the way through the season and he's up around .270, .280, now. And then Rodrigo Montenegro at nine is a guy who batted right around .500 in the regional and is a slap hitter, but he's a catcher that's not a power hitter. There really are no holes in this lineup. There's guys at every position. When they put Monistere there at second base, that changed this team around because it lengthened their lineup. They were having a hole right there in the seven, eight spot. Once they put him in it lengthened the lineup and the team has really turned it around."

