Last week, I dubbed Jonathan Kongbo Tennessee’s Odysseus. The mercurial senior outside linebacker has had a wayward journey just to get to Rocky Top, but entering his third year with the Vols, the 6-foot-6, 250-pound outside linebacker finally feels at home.

“I keep telling my parents, it doesn’t even feel like the same place anymore,” Kongbo said Thursday.

“The culture that’s being instilled here, it’s just completely different.”

In a very candid 10-minute session with the media recently, Kongbo detailed his latest positional change, is confidence in Jeremy Pruitt and why he’s “living his best life right now.”

Here’s a transcription from that interview…

How is the transition to outside linebacker going?

“It’s been good. I feel like I’m back to doing a lot of the things I’m naturally good at. Coach Pruitt just asked me about it, and he thought it better suited me and my type of body. I've always told him from the moment he got here that I was willing to do anything that he wanted me to do. (He likes) me coming off the edge, my ability to move in space. A lot of the things I was really good at when I was coming (to Tennessee) and they’ve really honed up those skills.”

Is there a trepidation level switching to a third position in as many seasons?

“Preparation is key. I’m going to be very honest with you, I felt prepared. They prepared me very well. That took away a lot of the nervousness.”

What’s the biggest way you’ve changed since you first arrived at Tennessee?

“Man, I’d say my mindset and maturity. Those would be the two biggest things now knowing how things work.”

Is this the most confident you’ve been since coming here?

“For sure. I’ve been telling everyone I feel like myself again. It’s all the preparation. We went through a grueling summer program, spent a lot of time in the film room, and just kind of learned the ins and outs of the defense. As far as that, I feel like I'm very well equipped as compared to the past."