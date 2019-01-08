Quick takes on a road blowout
Tennessee’s first road trip of SEC play didn’t slow the Vols’ roll. After a slow start Rick Barnes’ squad got hot and blew Missouri out 87-63. Here are four quick takes on an impressive outing.1 — ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news