A second Tennessee basketball player is in the portal after DJ Jefferson joined Freddie Dilione V on April 8, 2024. This was first reported by On3. Jefferson spent the previous two seasons in Knoxville while appearing in one game with the Vols. Barring a waiver being passed by the NCAA, Jefferson will have three years of eligibility remaining. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Jefferson's lone regular-season appearance with Tennessee came in early November of this past season against Tennessee Tech. He recorded three minutes on the floor while knocking down a 3-pointer. This was his only attempt. Jefferson also competed with Tennessee during a three-game exhibition tour of Italy over the summer. He was a standout on the trip while earning a start and averaging seven points per game. He came into his college career as a four-star prospect on Rivals.com. He was the No. 127 nationally ranked

Jefferson was born and grew up in Dallas, Texas before finishing his high school career at Minnesota Preparatory Academy in St. Paul, Minnesota. He received offers from notable schools Arizona State, Creighton, Iowa State, Memphis, Oregon, Oregon State, TCU and Virginia Tech along with other mid-major programs. He was most known for typically being the 'One Fly We All Fly' dunker before Tennessee games but will bring a balance of athleticism, sharpshooting and defense to his next team.

