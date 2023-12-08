A four-star prospect out of Roswell, Georgia in the Vols’ 2020 class, Slaughter played four seasons at Tennessee, both at safety and cornerback.

Defensive back Doneiko Slaughter intends to enter the transfer portal, according to multiple reports on Friday.

Tennessee ’s secondary may be down another player.

Slaughter played in 42 games over four seasons with 11 starts.

Due to injuries in the secondary, Slaughter settled in at corner midway through the 2022 season and played there throughout the Vols’ 2023 campaign.

He finished with 32 tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss and 1.0 sack this season.

Slaughter has one year of eligibility remaining.

Tennessee currently has seven players in the transfer portal, incident defensive end Tyler Baron, defensive backs Brandon Turnage, Warren Burrell and Jack Luttrell and offensive linemen Addison Nichols, Connor Meadows and Mo Clipper Jr.