According to a report from Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Tennessee's second-year offensive coordinator and tight ends coach has accepted an offer to fill the head coaching vacancy at South Florida late Saturday.

Prior to coaching at Tennessee, Golesh, 38, served as the co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach under Josh Heupel at UCF during the 2020 season before following Heupel to Tennessee in January 2021. Prior to that, he was the tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator for Matt Campbell at Iowa State from 2016-19.

An Ohio native, Golesh had been linked to the Cincinnati job left open by head coach Luke Fickell, who left to take the same position at Wisconsin, but it appears he will end up at another American Athletic Conference program in USF.

The Bulls struggled mightily this past season, going 1-11 overall in head coach Jeff Scott's third season

Scott was fired on Nov. 6.

Golesh has been an integral part of Vols' offensive success over the past two seasons. Tennessee led all of college football in several major statistical categories, including total offense with 538.1 yards per game and points per game with 47.3 in the 2022 regular season.

Paced by senior quarterback Hendon Hooker, the Vols are third in the nation in passing offense with 332.3 yards per game.