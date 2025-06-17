Rick Barnes and Tennessee basketball re-offer No. 2 prospect in 2027 class

Ryan Hampton , a five-star guard, announced on Sunday that he was re-offered by Rick Barnes and new UT assistant coach Steve McClain .

Tennessee basketball is pushing to get firmly in the mix for the No. 2 recruit in the 2027 class.

Other SEC teams pushing to enter the race for Hampton include Kentucky, Texas, Ole Miss, LSU, Auburn, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Missouri.

Other notable programs offering include Miami, Houston, Indiana, SMU, Maryland, Villanova and NC State.

Hampton was initially offered by the Vols on May 3, 2024. At that time, it was Barnes and assistant coach Rod Clark recruiting him. Clark is now an assistant at Indiana.

He also previously held an offer from the Longhorns before Texas underwent a coaching change this off-season. While McClain was on that prior staff in Austin, Hampton didn't list him as a coach involved at the time of the offer.

Hampton has been seeing his recruitment continue to surge during the summer circuits. With EYBL, he has put up eye-catching numbers with Drive Nation.

Rising Baller Network reported he was averaging 21.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, two assists and a block per game on 44.2% shooting from the field through May 22.

"One of the most athletic and explosive guards in the 2027 class, Hampton was a production machine for Southern Assault on the adidas 3SSB circuit this summer," former Rivals Network Hoops Hub writer Rob Cassidy wrote when naming Hampton a five-star in August of 2024. "His shot-creation ability is advanced beyond his age. He’s a solid long-range shooter and continues to develop on that front, but the strength of his game shines when he is attacking the rim in transition or in the half court.

"Hampton is incredibly assertive with the ball in his hands and is as reliable a finisher as there is in this class, as he is comfortable absorbing contact and taking defenders off the bounce."