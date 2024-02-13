During Tennessee's loss to Texas A&M on Saturday, Vols head coach Rick Barnes was not happy with the officiating. This boiled over when Aggies head coach Buzz Williams ran onto the court to call a timeout. To Barnes, this is a safety issue that should not be accepted. Despite Barnes' wishes, there was no in-game repercussion for Williams and the game moved on. A few days later, Barnes met with the media and fielded questions on what transpired in College Station. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

His reaction to William's timeout

Barnes: "It can’t happen. I mean the most important thing is player safety. And when people are on the floor that’s not supposed to be, a coach, anyone, you can’t do that. And obviously, it wasn’t handled the right way by the officials. But I can assure you it’s been addressed long before I even talked about it. I have so much respect for our conference and Mike Eades who’s in charge of officiating. I can assure you he took care of it probably before we walked off the court."

His conversation with the SEC office

Barnes: "Well, to be honest with you, they reached out first. Not just to me, to everyone. I mean, coaches can’t do that. We know it. The box is there and I don’t have a problem with coaches, with the game going on, walking down closer to mid court, trying to get his team to pay attention. I don’t think any coach has a problem with that. But you can’t go out on the court. I mean, everybody knows that and you just can’t do it. And like I said, I appreciate, again, before I even got to the plane, I’d gotten a text saying that it was not handled the right way."

