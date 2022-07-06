Rivals Top-25 prospect KJ Bolden details being back in Knoxville

Tennessee’s final prospect camp for the month of June two weekends ago featured some of the best underclassmen in the country. Another highly-touted prospect who was on campus that day was athlete KJ Bolden of Buford, Ga.

The 2024 prospect stands in at 6-foot-2, weighing 180 pounds. He’s the No. 20-ranked player in the class and already boasts over 40 offers early in his recruitment.

“It was great being here. The coaches were showing me mad-love today,” the four-star said following the visit. “They were very chill and laid back. They were playing video games and stuff like that with me. I had meetings with coach [Kelsey] Pope as well. It was a great experience.”

Bolden didn’t participate in camp but on the day, but did come to campus to spend time with coaches and see the facilities another time. Last summer, the borderline five-star camped in Knoxville and that’s when he picked up his initial offer to Tennessee.

Spending time with both Kelsey Pope and Josh Heupel was high on the priority list.

“That’s my guy – he’s cool. He’s real with you and is always himself,” the prospect said of Pope. “I really like that about him. He said he likes my speed and the way I go and get it. He likes my ball skills as well.