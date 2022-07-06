Rivals Top-25 prospect KJ Bolden details being back in Knoxville
Tennessee’s final prospect camp for the month of June two weekends ago featured some of the best underclassmen in the country. Another highly-touted prospect who was on campus that day was athlete KJ Bolden of Buford, Ga.
The 2024 prospect stands in at 6-foot-2, weighing 180 pounds. He’s the No. 20-ranked player in the class and already boasts over 40 offers early in his recruitment.
“It was great being here. The coaches were showing me mad-love today,” the four-star said following the visit. “They were very chill and laid back. They were playing video games and stuff like that with me. I had meetings with coach [Kelsey] Pope as well. It was a great experience.”
Bolden didn’t participate in camp but on the day, but did come to campus to spend time with coaches and see the facilities another time. Last summer, the borderline five-star camped in Knoxville and that’s when he picked up his initial offer to Tennessee.
Spending time with both Kelsey Pope and Josh Heupel was high on the priority list.
“That’s my guy – he’s cool. He’s real with you and is always himself,” the prospect said of Pope. “I really like that about him. He said he likes my speed and the way I go and get it. He likes my ball skills as well.
“I was talking to coach Heupel some as well and he was asking me about my season coming up. He was telling me that I need to get back up here, and I may come back on July 30 for the cookout.”
One of the biggest – and only – question marks surrounding Bolden right now is what position he’ll play at the next level. He’s a dynamic athlete in Georgia high school football, starring on both sides of the football at wide reliever and safety.
“Right now, I don’t know. But after this upcoming season, I plan on figuring it out and determining what position I’ll play,” Bolden said. “Tennessee is looking at me as a wide receiver right now. They like me as an outside and slot both, so that’s kind of what they are looking at me for right now.”
Some programs are already giving the athlete the opportunity to choose what he wants to play and some are even pitching him the opportunity to play both. But the Vols like him on the offensive side of the football and that’s where Bolden is really trying to make strides this fall.
“I’m just trying to have a breakout year at receiver this upcoming season,” the recruit said. “I’m trying to get 1,000 yards. I’m also trying to get like six or seven interceptions at defensive back.”
The Peach State native plans on dropping a top-list sometime in July and expect Tennessee to make that cut. Bolden checked in with Georgia, Clemson, NC State, North Carolina and Tennessee in the month of June and already plans to visit Michigan and Michigan State later in July.
“It was great being here,” Bolden concluded. “I’ll definitely be paying attention to Tennessee.”