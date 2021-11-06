Rodney Garner pushing hard for Independence standout Jeffrey M'Ba
Looking to add some defensive help to the committed class of 2022, Tennessee has been in regular contact with Independence Community College defensive tackle Jeffrey M’Ba for much of the past few weeks.
In fact, Tennessee has been keen on the 6-foot-6, 310-pounder for a while now – dating back to the Jeremy Pruitt regime. But with Rodney Garner in attendance last week, the conversations have grown rapidly.
“As soon as he saw me in person at practice, he said he wanted me to be a part of the program. He called me when he got back at Tennessee to tell me that,” the 2022 target said. “He was amazed about how I carry my weight because I’m pretty lean for a bigger guy.”
M’Ba, a native of France, spent time at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore as a high schooler and was teammates with current Vols Dominic Bailey and Aaron Willis. He was also the high school teammate of former Tennessee signee, Ka’Tron Evans.
With his academics in mind, the defensive lineman chose the Junior College route out of high school. This path was also the move of choice because of lack of experience in the game of football.
“I’ve only played for two years. I feel like I’m still raw and I know I have a lot of the little stuff to keep working on,” M’Ba told Volquest. “I really want to keep improving and working to reach my goals. I lack the technique right now and rely on my speed. If I improve my technique, I know I’ll be a much better player.
“It’s been the best decision I’ve ever made. I’m doing well but know I can keep doing better. I’m excited to keep growing in the game because I just started. I’m excited to get to work every day.”
It’s proved to be a beneficial move as the three-star registers 12.5 tackles for loss with two sacks and a 50-yard fumble recovery for a scoop-n-score touchdown on the season. Independence is 7-1 on the season and is entering the playoff sector right now.
“When I talk to coach Garner and coach [Josh] Heupel on the phone, they say they want me at defensive end because I’m fast for my weight. But they say they want to play me all over the line, kind of as a hybrid at end, tackle and nose. They want someone to get off the ball fast and go ball and they say that’s exactly who I am.”
The Independence standout has 26 offers to date but has no top-programs at the moment. Instead, the main focus has been on his current season with hopes of taking visits when the season is over. Still, M’Ba was able to officially visit Miami two weeks ago on an OFF week and plans to check out Michigan on November 27.
Over the summer, the prospect camped at Kansas State. M’Ba hopes to visit Knoxville after the season with a December date potentially on the horizon.
“I think I’ll take my decision into December and make it before I go back home for Christmas,” the Volunteer target said. “I want to go home to France and know where I’ll be coming back to. I’ll be coming back to a new school in January after graduating in December.”
M’Ba continues to grow his relationship with Garner and Heupel, pretty much on a daily basis at this point.
“I know Tennessee is a good school because coach Garner is a good coach. They like big guys like me and I want a coach who has already coached guys like me,” the prospect said. “When you’re 6-foot-6, it’s harder because you’ve got to learn to play low. It takes more to be successful.”
M’Ba also has a preexisting relationship with Tim Banks dating back to his time at Penn State.
The defensive tackle has kept an eye on Tennessee of late, joking that the officials have it out to get the Volunteers. He checks the highlights after games and has sat down to watch 2-3 games already this season.
With the goal to play in the NFL one day, the JUCO prospect needs continued development over the course of his three years of eligibility remaining. With that in mind, Garner is in a good spot as the Early Signing Period is now just six weeks away.
“I’m in communication with those guys just about every day now,” M’Ba concluded. “We talk on the phone and keep up with one another. I really like the way they are and can tell they really want me in the program.”