Rodney Garner pushing hard for Independence standout Jeffrey M'Ba

Looking to add some defensive help to the committed class of 2022, Tennessee has been in regular contact with Independence Community College defensive tackle Jeffrey M’Ba for much of the past few weeks.

In fact, Tennessee has been keen on the 6-foot-6, 310-pounder for a while now – dating back to the Jeremy Pruitt regime. But with Rodney Garner in attendance last week, the conversations have grown rapidly.

“As soon as he saw me in person at practice, he said he wanted me to be a part of the program. He called me when he got back at Tennessee to tell me that,” the 2022 target said. “He was amazed about how I carry my weight because I’m pretty lean for a bigger guy.”

M’Ba, a native of France, spent time at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore as a high schooler and was teammates with current Vols Dominic Bailey and Aaron Willis. He was also the high school teammate of former Tennessee signee, Ka’Tron Evans.

With his academics in mind, the defensive lineman chose the Junior College route out of high school. This path was also the move of choice because of lack of experience in the game of football.

“I’ve only played for two years. I feel like I’m still raw and I know I have a lot of the little stuff to keep working on,” M’Ba told Volquest. “I really want to keep improving and working to reach my goals. I lack the technique right now and rely on my speed. If I improve my technique, I know I’ll be a much better player.

“It’s been the best decision I’ve ever made. I’m doing well but know I can keep doing better. I’m excited to keep growing in the game because I just started. I’m excited to get to work every day.”