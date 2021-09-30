Run the ball: Vols can be dynamic behind both Jabari Small & Tiyon Evans

My favorite Bible verse is Proverbs 27:17, which states, ‘as iron sharpens iron, one man sharpens another.’ It’s a phrase used by many athletes and coaches – regardless of sport – when trying to get the best out of one another. I think it applies greatly to what Tennessee has going in the backfield with Jabari Small and Tiyon Evans. “In the film room, we just critique each other. Same way in practice, just push each other, keep each other going,” Small said of his backfield mate on Tuesday. “It’s kind of like we compete but we also have each other’s backs. It’s great having him in the room.” Small entered the season as UT’s starter in the backfield and technically still holds that title, but it’s a two-man job and one that has been relatively productive when both backs are available and healthy. “We always start with that thought process of two-to-one or one-to-two [carry ratio], or whatever the situation may be,” running backs coach Jerry Mack said this week. “As the game progresses, that’s where we feel like we have to get a situation where maybe a guy has a hot hand, we get him more touches or more involved in the series. “Those guys are self-aware to know, ‘hey we can’t carry the ball four or five times in a row,’ so maybe we need to tap out and get a new body in. So, a lot of times it just varies through the course of the game and the flow of the game, but we always start off initially with some type of rotation.” Tennessee currently rushes for 204 yards per game on average, thanks to an explosive opening-night when both Small and Evans finished with 116 yards. The quarterbacks have been heavily factored into the running game as well, but it’s worked better when both backs are made available.

Take a look at the Pittsburgh game. The newcomer Evans was out and Small tallied only 18 yards off eight carries before missing the second half due to injury. Conversely, with the sophomore unavailable against Tennessee Tech the following week, Evans struggled with just 2.8 yards per carry on a day where the offensive line should have dominated. But then there’s Florida – a game where the duo was present and accounted for together for only the second time in four contests. The former JUCO tailback, Evans, impressed with 50 yards on 11 carries – and of course made many smile with his 47-yard touchdown on a screen. In the same ballgame, Small finished with 59 yards on 11 carries. Both Tennessee running backs split the carry-load with 11 attempts in a game that featured the best defensive front-seven the Vols had seen all season. “Our relationship brings out what we do on the field,” Evans said of Small. “We’re so competitive in practice and when we do things, we feed off each other so me and (Jabari) have that mindset already. There is no type of confusion so when we lock up and pad up, it’s go time for us.” Through four games, it’s working for Tennessee. Evans leads the squad with 211 yards and two touchdowns in three official games. Small is right behind with 195 yards and two touchdowns on just one less carry. The backs are averaging 5.0 and 4.7 yards, respectfully, per carry.

