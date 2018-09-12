S&P Stock Report: UTEP
Tennessee dismantled ETSU 59-3 in its home opener Saturday.
Before conference play begins on Sept. 22, the Vols have one more tuneup against UTEP — perhaps the worst D-1 team in football coming to town with a 14-game losing streak.
In the latest edition of the S&P Stock Report, Jesse Simonton and Austin Price deliver their analysis on what happened Saturday in Neyland Stadium and what to watch for this weekend against the Miners.
|📈
|RB Jeremy Banks: After touching the football just twice in the opener, the freshman ran for 62 yards — 50 after contact — and two touchdowns, energizing a sluggish offense after a long lightning delay.
|
📈
|
Tennessee's special teams: Joe Doyle has been solid at punter, the Vols blocked a punt for a touchdown and Paxton Brooks had just one KO returned.
|
↔️
|
The secondary: Freshman Bryce Thompson had a great game vs. ETSU, but this unit still has lot of question marks two weeks before SEC play.
|
📉
|
Pass protection: The Vols allowed pressure on half their passing attempts (8 of 16) against an FCS team. They also surrendered a sack in max protection.
|
📉
|
Pass rush: Through two games, the Vols have just two sacks, both by nose tackles.
|
📈
|
LB Darrin Kirkland Jr: The redshirt senior had a rollercoaster offseason and a tough Week 1, but the middle linebacker was really good against ETSU. Kirkland recorded a pick-6 and four tackles.