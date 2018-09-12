Tennessee dismantled ETSU 59-3 in its home opener Saturday.

Before conference play begins on Sept. 22, the Vols have one more tuneup against UTEP — perhaps the worst D-1 team in football coming to town with a 14-game losing streak.

In the latest edition of the S&P Stock Report, Jesse Simonton and Austin Price deliver their analysis on what happened Saturday in Neyland Stadium and what to watch for this weekend against the Miners.