Fresh off a 7-5 campaign, including five straight wins to end the season, Tennessee is sprinting towards the Early Signing Period (Dec. 18) looking to add a slew of blue-chip prospects in its 2020 class.

The Vols currently have 18 commits in a class that ranks No. 18 nationally.

Jesse Simonton and Austin Price deliver their analysis on where things stand for the Vols less than two weeks away from ESP in the latest S&P Stock Report.