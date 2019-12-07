S&P Stock Report: Where does Tennessee's 2020 class stand before ESP?
Fresh off a 7-5 campaign, including five straight wins to end the season, Tennessee is sprinting towards the Early Signing Period (Dec. 18) looking to add a slew of blue-chip prospects in its 2020 class.
The Vols currently have 18 commits in a class that ranks No. 18 nationally.
Jesse Simonton and Austin Price deliver their analysis on where things stand for the Vols less than two weeks away from ESP in the latest S&P Stock Report.
|📈
|Tennessee's recruiting momentum: The Vols have surged of late with guys like Octavious Oxendine, Vai Kaho, Darnell Washington, Khari Coleman, Reginald Perry and Omari Thomas and now they most close strong over the next week+.
|
📉
|
Spots: The Vols currently have too many targets on the board vs. spots available in the class. The numbers typically work themselves out, but this is shaping up to be a scenario where some really tough decisions must be made on Dec. 18.
|
↔️
|
Flip candidates: Tennessee continues to work to flip BJ Ojulari back from LSU and Jay Hardy away from Auburn. Can the Vols pull it off? They're primed to flip Coleman from Kansas and Jimmy Holiday is considered a UT lean despite his current commitment to TCU.
|
📉
|
Can the Vols hold onto Mordecai McDaniel? Florida is coming strong for the 3-star safety from St. John's College High in Washington D.C. The Vols held off the Gators for McDaniel's commitment during the summer and now must make it to the ESP finish line to sign the underrated speedster.
|
📈
|
Evaluations: Tennessee's staff did an excellent job identifying some potential gems this summer, getting commitments from guys like Jimmy Calloway, now a 4-star, and OL James Robinson, Javontez Spraggins and Kyrie Miller. All four prospects have seen their stocks climb after solid season seasons, too.