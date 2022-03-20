Sammy Brown impressed with Tennessee following Junior Day
There’s still plenty of time for athlete Sammy Brown in the recruiting process, but Tennessee has done a nice job getting in on the ground floor over the course of the past calendar year.
The 2024 linebacker said as much while leaving campus following Saturday’s Junior Day – his third trip to Knoxville and second since being offered in October.
“I really like the culture here at Tennessee. They have a great thing going,” Brown told Volquest. “They’ve improved so much this past year and I really like how the coaches are building players on and off the field, to become great men and great players.
“I really like what they are doing with their program.”
The 6-foot-2, 215-pound four-star is a two-way, three-sport athlete for Jefferson High School in Commerce, Ga. Brown shines at both linebacker and running back on the gridiron and is also a state champion on the wrestling mat.
In the spring, the letterman competes in the 100-meter dash. He’s been clocked as fast as 10.92 second in the event.
Defense is likely the path for Brown at the next level and the Tennessee coaching staff was able to breakdown some x’s and o’s with him this past weekend.
“It was really good to get back up here and actually talk some football with the coaches,” the prospect said. “It was nice to sit down and talk about not only my game but how Tennessee’s game fits into how I play.
“They want to put me at inside linebacker and be a sideline-to-sideline, downhill kind of player. I feel pretty good because it’s kind of a similar defense we run down at Jefferson. So, it was good to talk to the coaches to find out all the similarities and difference to our defense.”
The offers have begun to pile up for the rising junior as Oklahoma, Notre Dame and Michigan State have joined the race in the past three months. Brown attended a Junior Day in Athens back in January and is confirmed to check out Oklahoma while on spring break.
Notre Dame could get a visit in the near future as well.
“I’m looking for a great culture who has coaches looking to make me a better player on and off the field,” the prospect said. “Tennessee likes my physicality and speed. They also said they like my character and all that good stuff.”
Brown will have plenty of time to mull things over and is in no hurry to do so.
“I want to make a decision sometime during my senior year, because I have a lot of time left,” the linebacker said. “I’d like to give myself some time to really evaluate everything to make sure I confirm my decision.”
The Tennessee target recently competed in the Under Armour Camp Series and has already been invited to play in the prestigious bowl game. Brown has also been invited to compete in the Rivals Camp Series this offseason.
As a sophomore in 2021, Brown was tabbed as an All-State running back.