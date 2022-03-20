Sammy Brown impressed with Tennessee following Junior Day

There’s still plenty of time for athlete Sammy Brown in the recruiting process, but Tennessee has done a nice job getting in on the ground floor over the course of the past calendar year. The 2024 linebacker said as much while leaving campus following Saturday’s Junior Day – his third trip to Knoxville and second since being offered in October. “I really like the culture here at Tennessee. They have a great thing going,” Brown told Volquest. “They’ve improved so much this past year and I really like how the coaches are building players on and off the field, to become great men and great players. “I really like what they are doing with their program.”

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound four-star is a two-way, three-sport athlete for Jefferson High School in Commerce, Ga. Brown shines at both linebacker and running back on the gridiron and is also a state champion on the wrestling mat. In the spring, the letterman competes in the 100-meter dash. He’s been clocked as fast as 10.92 second in the event. Defense is likely the path for Brown at the next level and the Tennessee coaching staff was able to breakdown some x’s and o’s with him this past weekend. “It was really good to get back up here and actually talk some football with the coaches,” the prospect said. “It was nice to sit down and talk about not only my game but how Tennessee’s game fits into how I play. “They want to put me at inside linebacker and be a sideline-to-sideline, downhill kind of player. I feel pretty good because it’s kind of a similar defense we run down at Jefferson. So, it was good to talk to the coaches to find out all the similarities and difference to our defense.”