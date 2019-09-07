Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt’s headset laid scattered across the field with :05 seconds to go.





His team had done what should be the inexplicable but has become all too familiar to the Big Orange Nation.





“It’s a tough one to swallow,” Pruitt said after the Vols’ 29-26 double-overtime loss to BYU on Saturday. “It’s hard to figure out how do you lose that game, then when you start thinking about it, there’s two 4th and 1’s that we don’t get. We have two guys running open right before the half for touchdowns that we don’t hit. We turn the ball over. We don’t get a turnover and then give up a 70 yard play with 17 seconds left on the clock. It’s hard to figure that one out.”





Tennessee offensive tackle Marcus Tatum said postgame that he has seen worse here.





“I’ve been through worse here. We have all been through worse here. We have all seen worse. Looking at it positively, we fought. We just have to continue to fight because its really not the end. SEC play hasn’t started yet. There’s a lot of room to grow and that’s a good thing to look at.





Tennessee fans would disagree.





In fact, most would disagree when it comes to being the worst they have experienced here. The Vols are 0-2 for the first time since 1988, having lost to Sun Belt’s Georgia State and having given a game away in double overtime to BYU.





Many would argue this is the lowest of lows even for a decade that’s littered with lows, not highs.





Unexplainably, Saturday night was a scene Tennessee fans have seen too many damn times to count the last 10 years.





Terrance Cody’s block.





13 men on the field at LSU.





The UNC field goal that prompted the 10-second run off rule.





4th-and-13 at Florida.





The Hail Mary at Florida.





Baker Mayfield’s 4th quarter magic.

Pig Howard's fumble vs. Georgia





By my count off the top of my head in the last 10 years, that’s at least six games that this program has lost on the final play of the game. In that same span, the program has beaten just eight ranked teams.





For Tennessee fans, the scars are deep and getting deeper, leaving many to wonder how much deeper can they go and how much more can this loyal fanbase handle.





On Saturday night, the Big Orange Nation was great. The showed up and they were loud. Their team showed showed heart, fight, and grit. Things that would have gotten them a win a week ago.





Things that should have gotten them a win Saturday night.





The reality is they didn’t. They didn’t because they didn’t execute. They didn’t play with football IQ. They didn’t understand how to win.





Tennessee’s margin of error is small. And there errors are a laundry list of head scratchers as Pruitt noted.





Failures in the redzone. Failures at the quarterback position. Failures in short yardage. And that’s just the offense.





Defensively, failure on run fits. Failures in tackling. Failures in playing down and distance and Saturday night failures in playing the scoreboard. The rule is simple. You stay deeper than the deepest. Yet this program has put on a clinic the last five years on how not to do that. Saturday night was just the latest after Alontae Taylor allowed Micah Simon to get behind him and Nigel Warrior failed to make the tackle that would have kept the Cougars out of field goal range with a handful of seconds left. Instead a 64-yard completion, a loss, and another second half collapse. In Tennessee’s last four losses they have been outscored 82-36 in the final two quarters.





So here things sit two weeks into a season where bowl hopes, and thoughts of eight wins has turned into fears of a 1-6 or worse start and Jeremy Pruitt is facing decisions. Decisions on how to manage his team. Decisions about playing more youth. Decisions about his quarterback, decisions in his secondary.





Decisions that are challenging and that will affect his biggest challenge — trying to get his team to learn how to finish and win.





It’s been the challenge of those before him. It’s the challenge that’s now squarely in front of him.





Winning is contagious and so is losing, as Tennessee fans have experience far too often which is why Pruitt wasn’t the only one in orange throwing something with six seconds to play Saturday night.