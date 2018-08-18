Later this afternoon, the Vols will hold their second and really final major scrimmage of the preseason. For players, it's a huge opportunity — with starting spots and playing time on the line. So who needs to have a big day? The Volquest.com staff dives with with one offensive and one defensive player each.



BRENT'S PICKS

OL K'Rojhn Calbert – On offense, there are a couple of options. For me, it's guard K'Rojhn Calbert. Where Tennessee plays Trey Smith remains an unknown, but there's plenty of opportunities for some other guys. Calbert is someone who seems to have been trending in the right way the last few days. Obviously, Calbert must remain healthy, but his physicality is starting to show up and Saturday is a real opportunity to show the coaches what he can do. I don't see Calbert being a starter against West Virginia, but a good scrimmage on Saturday could certainly continue the competition at guard and carry it throughout the first part of the season at least.

LB Will Ignot – I think this staff is pretty comfortable with Daniel Bituli and Quart’e Sapp. I think they like Kirkland and his experience, but there has to be concerns about his durability with his knee after the senior missed most of the week with maintenance days to rest the knee. With Kirkland's knee as something the staff has to manage, finding some depth at linebacker is important which is why in my opinion it's a big dy for the sophomore from Alabama. Can he show the consistency the staff wants to see?

AUSTIN'S PICKS

RB Ty Chandler — There's a lot of buzz about the run that Madre London has been getting in practice and last week in the scrimmage. I think the Nashville native needs to show well in this second full scale scrimmage. He's without a doubt the most explosive and most complete back on this roster, but it's no shoe-in that he will start against West Virginia. Both London and Tim Jordan have flashed and shown they are capable. It's time for Ty to slash, flash, and hit a 50-yard dash to show he is the go to guy in the backfield. OLB Jonathan Kongbo — He's saying all the right things and he looks really good physically. But none of that matters if he can't translate things to the game field. He is believing in what this staff is teaching and preaching and thats more than he ever did under the previous regime. If he can be a factor off the edge in both as a stand up pass rusher and a situational hand on the ground edge guy, then Tennessee's sack totals are surely to see an increase.

JESSE'S PICKS

CB Alontae Taylor — The freshman has easily been one of the stars of Tennessee’s fall camp. He’s displayed a much-needed playmaking ability in the secondary, and unlike some of his fellow 2018 classmates, he hasn’t hit a freshman wall in camp. Even with Jeremy Pruitt’s cold-water comments last week, the buzz has continued around the 6-foot, 190-pound corner. The Vols need Taylor to have another strong scrimmage Saturday, though. Taylor is already penciled in to start at one of the two cornerback spots, but Tennessee needs the freshman’s confidence to remain high. Taylor plays with a lot of emotion and he’s going to get a baptism-by-fire in Week 1 against West Virginia’s aerial attack. He's still very raw and inexperienced at corner, so having another strong showing in a scrimmage setting would build some momentum heading into Taylor's first collegiate game. WR Jordan Murphy — The sophomore wideout registered just a single reception in rookie year on Rocky Top, but during training camp the former Hattiesburg High (Miss.) standout is showcasing the very talent that got him to Tennessee in the first place.

Murphy finished his senior season in the Top 20 nationally in receiving yards, adding 22 touchdowns. Those same ball-skills and ability to find space in various coverages have been on full display in the preseason. The 6-foot, 175-pound wideout is still undersized, but he’s playing with as much confidence as any receiver on Tennessee’s roster. With Marquez Callaway and Jauan Jennings a bit limited right now, Murphy has a chance to really seize a job with another strong scrimmage. He made some plays a week ago, and if that consistency continues Saturday, Murphy will not only work his way into the rotation for Week 1 but push for serious snaps.

ROB'S PICKS