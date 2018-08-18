Scrimmage Primer: Who can help themselves the most today?
Later this afternoon, the Vols will hold their second and really final major scrimmage of the preseason. For players, it's a huge opportunity — with starting spots and playing time on the line.
So who needs to have a big day?
The Volquest.com staff dives with with one offensive and one defensive player each.
BRENT'S PICKS
OL K'Rojhn Calbert – On offense, there are a couple of options. For me, it's guard K'Rojhn Calbert. Where Tennessee plays Trey Smith remains an unknown, but there's plenty of opportunities for some other guys. Calbert is someone who seems to have been trending in the right way the last few days. Obviously, Calbert must remain healthy, but his physicality is starting to show up and Saturday is a real opportunity to show the coaches what he can do. I don't see Calbert being a starter against West Virginia, but a good scrimmage on Saturday could certainly continue the competition at guard and carry it throughout the first part of the season at least.
LB Will Ignot – I think this staff is pretty comfortable with Daniel Bituli and Quart’e Sapp. I think they like Kirkland and his experience, but there has to be concerns about his durability with his knee after the senior missed most of the week with maintenance days to rest the knee.
With Kirkland's knee as something the staff has to manage, finding some depth at linebacker is important which is why in my opinion it's a big dy for the sophomore from Alabama. Can he show the consistency the staff wants to see?
AUSTIN'S PICKS
RB Ty Chandler — There's a lot of buzz about the run that Madre London has been getting in practice and last week in the scrimmage. I think the Nashville native needs to show well in this second full scale scrimmage. He's without a doubt the most explosive and most complete back on this roster, but it's no shoe-in that he will start against West Virginia. Both London and Tim Jordan have flashed and shown they are capable. It's time for Ty to slash, flash, and hit a 50-yard dash to show he is the go to guy in the backfield.
OLB Jonathan Kongbo — He's saying all the right things and he looks really good physically. But none of that matters if he can't translate things to the game field. He is believing in what this staff is teaching and preaching and thats more than he ever did under the previous regime. If he can be a factor off the edge in both as a stand up pass rusher and a situational hand on the ground edge guy, then Tennessee's sack totals are surely to see an increase.
JESSE'S PICKS
CB Alontae Taylor — The freshman has easily been one of the stars of Tennessee’s fall camp. He’s displayed a much-needed playmaking ability in the secondary, and unlike some of his fellow 2018 classmates, he hasn’t hit a freshman wall in camp. Even with Jeremy Pruitt’s cold-water comments last week, the buzz has continued around the 6-foot, 190-pound corner.
The Vols need Taylor to have another strong scrimmage Saturday, though.
Taylor is already penciled in to start at one of the two cornerback spots, but Tennessee needs the freshman’s confidence to remain high. Taylor plays with a lot of emotion and he’s going to get a baptism-by-fire in Week 1 against West Virginia’s aerial attack. He's still very raw and inexperienced at corner, so having another strong showing in a scrimmage setting would build some momentum heading into Taylor's first collegiate game.
WR Jordan Murphy — The sophomore wideout registered just a single reception in rookie year on Rocky Top, but during training camp the former Hattiesburg High (Miss.) standout is showcasing the very talent that got him to Tennessee in the first place.
Murphy finished his senior season in the Top 20 nationally in receiving yards, adding 22 touchdowns. Those same ball-skills and ability to find space in various coverages have been on full display in the preseason. The 6-foot, 175-pound wideout is still undersized, but he’s playing with as much confidence as any receiver on Tennessee’s roster.
With Marquez Callaway and Jauan Jennings a bit limited right now, Murphy has a chance to really seize a job with another strong scrimmage. He made some plays a week ago, and if that consistency continues Saturday, Murphy will not only work his way into the rotation for Week 1 but push for serious snaps.
ROB'S PICKS
WR Jordan Murphy — I don’t know that this guy needs a big scrimmage the way some others might, but Murphy looks like a guy who has made a move at the receiver spot in fall camp after kind of being a forgotten guy as a freshman. If he can show up and make some plays on Saturday, it feels like he’s got an excellent shot to nail down a meaningful role in the rotation. With Jauan Jennings, as well as Marquez Callaway, limited this week there should be ample opportunities for Murphy and others to step up on the perimeter.
Creating some buzz at the receiver spot won’t be all about catching footballs on Saturday either. Pruitt pointedly called out the position group for coming up short in downfield blocking in the run game after the last scrimmage, so Murphy and anyone else looking to impress the head coach at wideout had better show they can contribute in the run game as well.
DL Emmitt Gooden — You can find plenty of question marks on a defense that got steamrolled by SEC opponents last fall, but for me one of the most intriguing guys on that side of the ball is Emmitt Gooden. The junior college transfer absolutely looks the part of an SEC defensive lineman from a purely physical standpoint at 6-foot-3, 306 pounds, but is a he ready to step in and handle his business in the trenches in the toughest college football conference in the country? That remains to be seen but he’s a guy that’s shown some promise early in fall camp.
The Vols aren’t exactly swimming in experienced big bodies on the defensive front who have a history of producing in the SEC.
In fact, Shy Tuttle — who’s career has been maligned by injuries — is the closest thing Tennessee has to a proven veteran down linemen. Finding and developing some quality depth up front is a key focus in camp, but so is the simple task of identifying some guys who can play football at this level. Gooden looks like a guy with the tools to succeed here but it’s a big jump, having a solid scrimmage on Saturday would help solidify the notion that he’s a guy who can help at a spot that needs it.