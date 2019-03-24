Schofield's decision highlights Vols' family bond
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tennessee nearly got swallowed up in the madness of March on Sunday afternoon. The Vols allowed a 21 point halftime lead to vanish in the face of an Iowa rally, but regrouped, foun...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news