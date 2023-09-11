Following an otherwise sluggish performance in a 30-13 win over FCS program Austin Peay last weekend, Tennessee (2-0) will look to play at a much higher level on Saturday as it jumps into SEC play with a road matchup against Florida (1-1) in Gainesville.

Heading into Saturday's game in The Swamp, what's the overall outlook on Florida's team? VolReport publisher Tyler Mansfield takes a look at the Gators' makeup entering Week 3.

– A SHAKY START TO 2023: Florida significantly struggled in its season opener on the road at Utah – managing to score just 11 points in a 13-point loss. Despite totaling 346 yards to Utah's 270, the Gators went just 1-for-13 on third downs and were held to only 13 rushing yards. Quarterback Graham Mertz was solid in his first outing with Florida by completing 31 of his 44 passes for 333 yards, a touchdown and an interception, but it wasn't enough for the Gators.

Following its sloppy Week 1 performance, Florida bounced back last week against FCS program McNeese with a 49-7 victory. The Gators tallied 560 yards of offense – with 327 of those coming on the ground – and were led by running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (15 carries, 119 yards, two touchdowns) and Mertz (14-of-17, 193 yards touchdown).

After two weeks of polar opposite performances, it's hard to predict which type of Florida team will show up against Tennessee on Saturday night.

– SOLID OFFENSIVE WEAPONS: While Mertz is now piloting Florida's offense through the air, the Gators also have two talented players at the running back position in Johnson and Trevor Etienne. While Johnson has rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries up to this point, Etienne has tallied 109 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries of his own. Behind that duo, Florida is currently averaging 170 rushing yards per game – with an average of 4.7 yards per carry.

Alongside Johnson and Etienne, the Gators' offensive unit also features versatile wide receiver Ricky Pearsall – who's put up 14 receptions for 215 yards and a touchdown through two weeks. In Florida's win over McNeese, Pearsall – a senior – tallied 123 yards and a touchdown on six catches to help lead the way for the Gators.

The Vols' defense will certainly have their work cut out for them when it comes to containing Mertz, Johnson, Etienne and Pearsall.

– DOMINANT IN THE SWAMP: It's no secret that Florida is typically hard to beat in The Swamp. That's been the case for many, many years in Gainesville – and Tennessee has certainly had its fair share of struggles when playing at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Heading into Saturday's contest, the Vols are just 8-16 all-time against Florida in Gainesville, and their last victory over the Gators in The Swamp came way back on September 20, 2003 when quarterback Casey Clausen, running back Jabari Davis and Tennessee's defense worked together to earn a 24-10 victory.

Tennessee is currently a 7-point favorite over Florida, but the Vols are very aware that it won't be an easy task handing the Gators a loss in The Swamp.