Following a 45-14 bounce-back win over UTSA last weekend, Tennessee (3-1 overall, 0-1 SEC) jumps back into league play on Saturday as it hosts South Carolina (2-2, 1-1) at Neyland Stadium – looking for revenge from last season's 63-38 thumping in Columbia. The Gamecocks head to Knoxville fresh off a 37-30 victory against Mississippi State.

Heading into Saturday's game on Rocky Top, what's the overall outlook on South Carolina's team? VolReport publisher Tyler Mansfield takes a look at the Gamecocks' makeup entering Week 5.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL

– UP-AND-DOWN THROUGH FOUR WEEKS: South Carolina, which closed out the 2022 season on a pretty high note, has had a shaky start to the 2023 campaign. After opening the season with a 31-17 loss to North Carolina, the Gamecocks have since defeated FCS program Furman, lost to No. 1 Georgia and narrowly escaped a down Mississippi State team last weekend – sending the Gamecocks into Knoxville with a 2-2 record.

As the Gamecocks battled with Georgia before ultimately suffering a 24-14 loss in Week 3, it looked as if Shane Beamer's team had taken a step forward heading into Mississippi State last Saturday. However, South Carolina had to fight to the very end against a struggling Bulldogs program to earn a touchdown victory. The game was tied at 27-all entering the fourth quarter, and a Mario Anderson touchdown run sealed the deal for the Gamecocks.

It's hard to predict which South Carolina team will show up Saturday on Rocky Top. Regardless of that, Tennessee must be ready to respond after the way last season's contest played out.

– RATTLER LEADS THE WAY: Spencer Rattler, a veteran college football quarterback who's in his second season at South Carolina, has had a solid start to the 2023 slate. Through the Gamecocks' first four games of the year, Rattler has completed 95 of his 128 passes for 1,242 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions – while also rushing for 64 yards and another score. In last week's win over Mississippi State, Rattler went 18-for-20 for 288 yards and three touchdowns despite being sacked four times by the Bulldogs.

Reflecting back to South Carolina's dominant win over Tennessee in 2022, Rattler played a huge role in the Gamecocks' performance – throwing for 438 yards and six touchdowns and being virtually unstoppable for the Vols' defense all night long. If Tennessee wants to bounce back on Saturday, then it'll have to contain Rattler and keep him from getting on a roll like he did a year ago.

– NEYLAND NIGHTMARES: South Carolina has had its fair share of struggles in games played at Neyland Stadium over the years – there's no question about it. Entering Saturday night's contest, the Gamecocks are just 3-18 all-time against the Vols in Knoxville. South Carolina's last win over Tennessee on Rocky Top came on October 14, 2017, when the Gamecocks earned a fought-out 15-9 victory. Prior to that meeting, South Carolina's last win over the Vols at Neyland happened on October 29, 2011 (14-3).

If history is on Tennessee's side this weekend, then the Vols are most certainly the favorites – but that's not always the case.