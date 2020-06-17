VolQuest - SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: Arkansas

As we do each year, here’s a brief snapshot of Tennessee’s 12 opponents for the fall. We continue the preseason preview series with a look at the Arkansas Razorbacks.

It’s been a particularly unusual college football offseason, but with the recent news that Tennessee players will return to campus this month and start voluntary workouts on June 8, there’s real optimism that a season will still happen despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the first time since 2015, Tennessee will tangle with Arkansas and the Razorbacks are a particularly interesting team heading into the 2020 campaign.

Mr. Yesssssssirrrr himself Sam Pittman is the face of a new era in Fayetteville, taking over for Chad Morris, who had back-to-back winless seasons in the SEC. The former SMU head coach was just 4-18 at Arkansas and losses to programs like Colorado State and San Jose State were so bad that the administration forked over a reported $10 million for Morris to go away.

So in steps Pittman, the former Georgia OL coach and associate head coach, who quickly built a strong staff with SEC ties, adding Barry Odom as his defensive coordinator and former UGA and UK assistants Scott Fountain and Derrick LeBlanc. Pittman also tabbed Kendal Briles to be his offensive coordinator.

There’s a lot of enthusiasm about Pittman’s direction for the program, especially after cobbling together a Top 40 class in hardly any time, but roster is bereft of depth and top-tier SEC talent. If losing 19 straight conference games isn’t the nadir, I’m not sure Hog fans could stomach what the bottom would look like.

Pittman did hit the transfer portal hard for some quick insurance in Year 1, adding former UF quarterback Feleipe Franks, who suffered a brutal leg injury early in the 2019 season, former Clemson defensive end Xavier Kelly, Oklahoma linebacker Levi Drapers, Duke kicker AJ Reed and Arkansas State corner Jerry Jacobs.

The Razorbacks were forced to play five different quarterback last season, but Franks is the odds-on favorite to win the job this fall, so long as he’s healthy. Accuracy has not been a strong-suit of Franks’ game, but the athletic 6-6, 240-pound quarterback is just a year removed from a 31 touchdown season. Arkansas is young at wideout, but underclassmen Trey Knox, Treylon Burks and Mike Woods all averaged over 13 yards a catch a year ago. They combined for seven touchdowns, too. Burks also flashed dynamic return ability, earning all-conference honors as a specialist as a freshman.

We didn’t get to see what Pittman’s offensive vision looks like with no spring practice, but in all likelihood, the Razorbacks will run a power-spread, leaning on senior tailback Rakeem Boyd. In 2019, the Texas native had over 1,100 yards and averaged 6.16 yards per carry with eight touchdowns. Arkansas lost several of Boyd’s backups, but former Arizona State transfer Trelon Smith is now eligible after sitting out last season.

Defensively, the Razorbacks face all sorts of challenges once again. Last season, they were ranked last or next to last in most every defensive category — outside of pass defense. They were gouged on the ground (221 yards per game, 5.47 yards per rush — both worst in the SEC), couldn’t get off the field on third downs (45% allowed, last in the SEC) and hemorrhaged big plays (most 30+ yards per plays allowed in league).

Four seniors off the defensive line are gone, but Kelly, the former Clemson product and blue-chip recruit, is expected to step in and play right away, while linebacker Bumper Pool returns as the team’s leading tackler after 96 stops in his sophomore season. The secondary returns several starters including safety Joe Foucha, corner Jarques McClellion and corner Mantric Brown.