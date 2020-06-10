As we do each year, here’s a brief snapshot of Tennessee’s 12 opponents for the fall. We kickoff the preseason preview with a look at the Missouri Tigers.

It’s been a particularly unusual college football offseason, but with the recent news that Tennessee players will return to campus this month and start voluntary workouts on June 8, there’s real optimism that a season will still happen despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a disappointing 2019 season, Missouri hit the reset button on its football program, firing native son Barry Odom after four seasons.





The Tigers opened last year with a bad loss to Wyoming before winning their next five games and then losing five in a row. A season-finale win over a bad Arkansas team couldn’t save Odom’s job, who was replaced by Eliah Drinkwitz.





The former Appalachian State head coach, who is one of the youngest head coaches in college football at 36, inherits a program on unsteady footing. The Tigers had just two guys drafted this offseason (tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and Jordan Elliott), but they lost a ton of other productive college players including linebacker Cale Garrett, wideouts Jonathon Johnson and Jonathan Nance, three starting offensive linemen and two starting defensive backs.





Transfer quarterback Kelly Bryant also exhausted his eligibility, with Mizzou looking at a quarterback battle between Taylor Powell and TCU transfer Shawn Robinson. The Texas native did not play last season after getting hurt midway through the 2018 season where he had nine touchdowns and eight interceptions, completing around 61% of his attempts.





Senior tailback Larry Roundtree (829 yards and nine touchdowns) returns, as does scat-back Tyler Badle, who was second on the team in rushing and receiving last fall. The Memphis native totaled 813 yards and eight scores.





While Drinkwitz replaced the entire offensive staff at Mizzou, he retained defensive coordinator Ryan Walters. Despite a rocky season in Columbia, the Tigers were actually quietly a solid defense a year ago, finishing No. 5 in the SEC in scoring, allowing fewer than 20 points per game. They ranked fourth in the conference in yards per play allowed, too.





Replacing Garrett, who led the team in tackles in 2017 and 2018, will be tough. Same for Elliott, but outside linebacker Nick Bolton stepped up in Garrett’s absence (he torn his pectoral and missed the last seven games of the season) last season. The rising junior emerged as an all-conference player, recording 107 tackles — second-most in the SEC. Bolton was also excellent at covering tight ends, tallying eight pass breakups and a couple interceptions. Veteran defensive backs Adam Sparks, Tyree Gillespie, Jarvis Ware and Joshua Bledsoe all have varying degrees of experience and defensive tackle Kobie Whiteside (6.5 sacks) returns as the team’s top interior pass rusher.





Forcing more negative plays (Tigers ranked 13th in takeaways and last in sacks) are definite priorities this fall, though.