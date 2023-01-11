With the final games of the 2022-23 NFL regular season being played on Sunday, it marked the end of another successful year for former Tennessee players in the league. Let's take a look at how some former Vols stars faired during the season.

Running Back Alvin Kamara – New Orleans Saints

The most notable former Vol in the NFL is Alvin Kamara of the Saints. Although this year didn't necessarily live up to the standard Kamara has set, he still had a productive year. Ultimately, through 15 games, he would finish with 897 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Through the air, he caught 57 passes for 490 yards and two more touchdowns. These numbers earned him the 19th most rushing yards and fifth most receiving yards by a running back in the NFL this season. Despite playing for a team with offensive turmoil, he put together a solid campaign.

Running Back Cordarrelle Patterson – Atlanta Falcons

On the Falcons, Cordarrelle Patterson has emerged as a productive running back in the past two seasons. This year, he battled injuries and played just 13 games. Despite this, he still managed to record 695 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. He also added 122 yards on catches. Patterson has gone through position changes in his career but is finally carving out a true role with Atlanta. If he can stay healthy, he will be a key piece of the Falcons' offense next year, as well.

Offensive Guard Trey Smith – Kansas City Chiefs

After falling in the draft, Trey Smith has made doubters look foolish in his two NFL seasons. He has become a key piece of an elite offensive line for the Chiefs. In 2022-23, Smith played 100% of the team's offensive snaps in all but two games of his 16 games played. He allowed just two sacks the entire year and was penalized only six times. In this year's campaign, he fell short of receiving a Pro Bowl nod. However, he is still only in his second year and seems to be on track to be selected in the near future.

Defensive End Darrell Taylor – Seattle Seahawks

In Darrell Taylor's second year with the Seahawks, he showed vast improvement. In 16 games played, he became a key piece of Seattle's defense. During the season, Taylor swarmed for 26 tackles. However, where he did the majority of his damage was in the pass rush. He recorded an impressive 9.5 sacks while forcing four fumbles. This disruptive play style makes Taylor a valuable piece in the NFL and should earn him a sizable contract in the future.

Wide Receiver Josh Palmer – Los Angeles Chargers

Tennessee's best wide receiver in the NFL was Josh Palmer of the Chargers. In his second year, he became a consistent piece of Los Angeles' offense. With Mike Williams and Kennan Allen battling injuries, Palmer became a staple in the offense. He played 16 games and racked up 769 yards and three touchdowns on the year. This production earned Palmer the second-most receiving yards on the team. He looks to be a young option for the Chargers going forward with plenty of upside.

Wide Receiver Jauan Jennings – San Francisco 49ers

Another fan favorite from his time at UT is Jauan Jennings. In his time with the 49ers, Jennings has earned a role as a strong receiver. This year, Jennings recorded 416 yards and a touchdown. However, where Jennings has made the biggest impact is on third downs. The second-year receiver became a go-to option on these critical plays -- earning the nickname 'Third and Jauan'.

Wide Receiver Marquez Callaway – New Orleans Saints

The third receiver from Tennessee on the list is Marquez Callaway. In 2022-23, he entered his third season with the Saints. Unfortunately, Callaway suffered a down year. After earning 698 yards and six touchdowns the year before, he only put up 158 yards and a touchdown this season. However, Callaway is still a player with a massive upside who will likely find his stride again.

Cornerback Alontae Taylor – New Orleans Saints

The first rookie on the list is Alontae Taylor. The second-round pick began to make a huge impact for the Saints late in the year. Ultimately, Taylor would record 46 tackles and 11 passes defended in 13 games. The Saints are very happy with Taylor's production and he is now gearing up for an even more impressive sophomore year.

Velus Jones Jr. – Chicago Bears

The next rookie is Velus Jones Jr. Jones was drafted by the Bears in the third round of last year's draft. In his rookie campaign, he didn't get the start he imagined. He recorded just seven catches for 107 yards in 12 games played. He also added 103 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. He played a role as a returner, as well. However, Jones showed off why he can be a valuable player in the final game of the year. He tip-toed down the sideline for a 42-yard touchdown that utilized his blazing speed.

Defensive Tackle Shy Tuttle – New Orleans Saints

Shy Tuttle is yet another former Vol to earn a spot on the Saints. The fourth year player had a career year with 49 tackles and two sacks. He also defended five passes. However, now, Tuttle is a free agent. He will have an ample amount of suitors that will want to utilize his talent.

Quarterback Josh Dobbs – Tennessee Titans

Josh Dobbs has spent his entire career as a backup quarterback. However, with the Titans needing a veteran to start at the end of the year, Dobbs was able to return home to Tennessee. In his two starts, he totaled 411 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He lost both of his starts but his performances were not the main reasons behind the defeats. It is unclear what the future holds for Dobbs but his end-of-the-year success will surely give him another opportunity.

Long Snapper Morgan Cox – Tennessee Titans