The arrival of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC has reshaped the future of the conference.

Scheduling formats in football ahead of the two program's arrival in 2024 has yet to be solidified, but a press release from the SEC on Tuesday confirmed that the league has its format set out for future baseball scheduling.

The news was first reported by Kendall Rogers at D1baseball.com.

Beginning in 2025, the SEC will move away from its current two-division format and morph into a single division.

Each team will have a permanent opponent that they will play two series against in the regular season as well as eight series' against rotating opponents for 30 games.

Like football, the league may be trying to find ways to preserve rivalries by adding a permanent opponent while also introducing more match ups between teams that don't play as often.

Currently, teams play 10 regular season series versus conference opponents with an east and west division.