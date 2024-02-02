SEC, Big Ten form joint advisory group to address 'significant challenges'
In the wake of Tennessee leading a charge against the NCAA following NIL infraction allegations the university denies, a massive step has been made between the two biggest conferences in college athletics.
The SEC and Big Ten announced on Friday that they will form a joint advisory group made up of university presidents, chancellors and athletics directors to address 'the significant challenges facing college athletics and the opportunities for betterment of the student-athlete experience.'
In the press release from the SEC, the challenges are described as including but not limited to 'recent court decisions, pending litigation, a patchwork of state laws, and complex governance proposals.'
The newly formed group will consult with student-athletes and other key groups in both conferences.
There are similar cultural and social impacts on our student-athletes, our institutions, and our communities because of the new collegiate athletics environment. We do not have predetermined answers to the myriad questions facing us. We do not expect to agree on everything but enhancing interaction between our conferences will help to focus efforts on common sense solutions.
The release from the SEC also notes that the group will have 'no authority to act independently and will only serve as a consulting body.'
"Its composition, charter and timetable, as well as the specific questions it might examine, have yet to be determined," stated the SEC release.
