In the wake of Tennessee leading a charge against the NCAA following NIL infraction allegations the university denies, a massive step has been made between the two biggest conferences in college athletics.

The SEC and Big Ten announced on Friday that they will form a joint advisory group made up of university presidents, chancellors and athletics directors to address 'the significant challenges facing college athletics and the opportunities for betterment of the student-athlete experience.'

In the press release from the SEC, the challenges are described as including but not limited to 'recent court decisions, pending litigation, a patchwork of state laws, and complex governance proposals.'

The newly formed group will consult with student-athletes and other key groups in both conferences.