SEC Champion Lady Vols clean up 2023 conference awards
Less than a week after claiming its first SEC regular season title in 16 years, the Tennessee softball team cleaned up the league's 2023 awards.
The Lady Vols will try to follow up their regular season crown with a conference tournament championship in Fayetteville, Arkansas this weekend, had a number of players recognized both on the All-SEC first and second teams as well as individually.
Karen Weekly was named SEC Coach of the Year for the third time in her 21-year career at Tennessee after leading the Lady Vols to their 18th-straight 40-plus win season with a 41-8 overall record and 19-5 in SEC play during the regular season.
Standout pitcher Karlyn Picken earned SEC Freshman of the Year amid an impressive first season in the program. The North Carolina native has a 2.31 ERA and is 9-6 on the season with two saves.
Pickens, who was named SEC Freshman of the Week three times, tossed a complete-game shutout, allowing one hits and striking out eight batters in Tennessee's 1-0 win over Ole Miss on March 11. She allowed no hits and retired 11 batters in 6.2 innings against Texas A&M last month.
Tennessee had four players make SEC All First-Team in infielder McKenna Gibson, outfielder Kiki Milloy, infielder Zaida Puni and pitcher Ashley Rogers while Pickens made the Second Team.
Gibson has 15 home runs and 57 RBIs on the season with a .375 batting average. Milloy holds the single-season record for home runs with 21 to go along with 49 RBIs and Puni recorded eight homers and 44 RBIs.
In her fifth season with the team, Rogers has a 0.76 ERA, compiling a 15-1 record in the circle.
Top-seeded Tennessee will play No. 8 seed Florida in Game 9 of the SEC Tournament at 11 a.m. ET on Friday. The Lady Vols swept the Gators in Knoxville in April.
