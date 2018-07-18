ATLANTA — All signs point to Tennessee getting its top player back on the field when training camp resumes on August 3.

During a gathering with local reporters at SEC Media Days, Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt said sophomore offensive lineman Trey Smith “has had great reports” after missing spring practice due to an undisclosed medical condition. Smith, who started all 12 games during his freshman season and earned multiple postseason accolades, was able to participate in the S&C program this offseason.

Pruitt declined to say if he’d been cleared for contact yet, but added, “He’s been doing everything that he’s supposed to do. We’ll be excited to have him back this fall. He’ll be out there when we start fall camp.”

With Smith back, the 6-foot-6, 320-pound lineman gives new OL coach Will Friend plenty of options for the fall. Smith could play guard or remain at left tackle, where he started the final few games of the 2017 season.

“Trey, Henry, he don’t like when you call him Henry, but he’s been out in the training room working. I know he’s eager,” junior wideout Marquez Callaway said.

“Having him back is going to be exceptional for us.”

JJ PETERSON UPDATE

Tennessee’s top 2018 signee JJ Peterson has yet to report to campus, but the former 4-star linebacker remains on track to arrive in Rocky Top in time for fall camp.

When asked if Peterson would be at Tennessee this fall, Pruitt said, “Absolutely.”

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound linebacker was a standout prospect for Colquitt County and chose Tennessee over Alabama, Auburn and Georgia.

“He’s got a few things he’s cleaning up that we’re waiting on to get some information back, but we expect to see him in August.”

POSITION CHANGES STICK

Pruitt confirmed that freshmen Alontae Taylor and Bryce Thompson will open fall camp at defensive back for the Vols.

Taylor, a 6-foot, 188-pound early enrollee, spent time at both corner and wideout during the spring. Thompson was a late addition to the 2018 class who also could’ve ended up on either side of the ball, but with the team’s need for impact corners the duo will start on defense.

“Both of those guys are really good athletes. They have good ball skills. They can run,” Pruitt said. Alontae was here in the spring. He actually worked at wide receiver and defensive back. Bryce, just based off his high school tape, we’re going to start them off at defensive back and we’ll go from there.”