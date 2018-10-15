If you polled Tennessee fans to name their most beloved player on the 2018 team, Jauan Jennings might be close to a unanimous choice.

In a vacuum, that’s not particularly surprising considering the Nashville native has two of the most memorable catches in Tennessee history. But after multiple missteps — including a profanity-laced viral video were he called the previous staff snakes and fakes — nearly cost Jennings his career with the Vols, the fact that Tennessee’s new head coach feels the same way as the rest of Big Orange Nation speaks volumes about Jennings’ growth and maturity in the last 10 months.

“He’s one of my favorite guys,” Jeremy Pruitt said Monday.

“The guy competes. Works hard. He loves the University of Tennessee and has a passion for it.”

Three days before Tennessee played Vanderbilt last season, Jennings, who hadn’t been around the team or facility after suffering a broken wrist in the opening-season win over Georgia Tech, abruptly left practice and posted an Instagram tirade ripping Butch Jones and the previous coaching staff. Then-athletic director John Currie quickly made the irrational move of allowing an interim head coach to kick Jennings off the team instead of simply suspending him indefinitely.

Once the new powers-that-be took over though, Phillip Fulmer quickly righted that wrong and 10 months later, Fulmer, Pruitt and Jennings all deserve credit for the way that decision ultimately played out.

In short, Fulmer gave a lifeline to a smart kid who’d made several very poor choices. With a “straightforward approach,” Pruitt got a guy who desperately still wanted to wear the Power T again to buy in immediately and be accountable, and finally, Jennings humbly accepted his mistakes and decided to change his actions.

“It made me who I am today,” Jennings said Monday in his first public appearance since the viral video last November.

“I’m just grateful for that experience, because now I’m here back with the team.”

Jennings had his best game of the season Saturday in Tennessee's upset over Auburn, catching five balls (all on third down) for 74 yards and a big-time touchdown that gave the Vols a lead they never relinquished.

“It was a good catch,” the wideout said, smirking.

And it only happened because of a second chance.