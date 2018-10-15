Second chance success story: Jauan Jennings explains his comeback with Vols
If you polled Tennessee fans to name their most beloved player on the 2018 team, Jauan Jennings might be close to a unanimous choice.
In a vacuum, that’s not particularly surprising considering the Nashville native has two of the most memorable catches in Tennessee history. But after multiple missteps — including a profanity-laced viral video were he called the previous staff snakes and fakes — nearly cost Jennings his career with the Vols, the fact that Tennessee’s new head coach feels the same way as the rest of Big Orange Nation speaks volumes about Jennings’ growth and maturity in the last 10 months.
“He’s one of my favorite guys,” Jeremy Pruitt said Monday.
“The guy competes. Works hard. He loves the University of Tennessee and has a passion for it.”
Three days before Tennessee played Vanderbilt last season, Jennings, who hadn’t been around the team or facility after suffering a broken wrist in the opening-season win over Georgia Tech, abruptly left practice and posted an Instagram tirade ripping Butch Jones and the previous coaching staff. Then-athletic director John Currie quickly made the irrational move of allowing an interim head coach to kick Jennings off the team instead of simply suspending him indefinitely.
Once the new powers-that-be took over though, Phillip Fulmer quickly righted that wrong and 10 months later, Fulmer, Pruitt and Jennings all deserve credit for the way that decision ultimately played out.
In short, Fulmer gave a lifeline to a smart kid who’d made several very poor choices. With a “straightforward approach,” Pruitt got a guy who desperately still wanted to wear the Power T again to buy in immediately and be accountable, and finally, Jennings humbly accepted his mistakes and decided to change his actions.
“It made me who I am today,” Jennings said Monday in his first public appearance since the viral video last November.
“I’m just grateful for that experience, because now I’m here back with the team.”
Jennings had his best game of the season Saturday in Tennessee's upset over Auburn, catching five balls (all on third down) for 74 yards and a big-time touchdown that gave the Vols a lead they never relinquished.
“It was a good catch,” the wideout said, smirking.
And it only happened because of a second chance.
Jennings indicated Monday that he had no interest in playing anywhere other than Tennessee, but his career was in complete limbo after being dismissed last November. He sought reinstatement once a new regime was in Knoxville, but he wasn’t quite sure how to go down that path.
“I was hoping and praying to get a chance,” he said.
“I was focused on getting back to this team. ... We hashed out the difficulties and now we’re here.”
Upon his return, Jennings apologized to his teammates and was given a list of parameters to meet. He acknowledged his mistakes and vowed to humbly be a “better brother.” Since then, Pruitt said the wideout has done everything that's been asked of him.
“Being able to be with my brothers, that's the most important thing to me," Jennings said. "Getting that second chance to come back, that just means so much. I'm just thankful."
With his fiery attitude, play-making ability and bone-breaking blocking style, Jennings has long be lauded as a “dog,” and Monday senior Kyle Phillips doubled-down on that assessment, calling him “an alpha.” But more importantly, Jennings, now a redshirt junior in his fourth season on Rocky Top, has that same physical personality coupled with a new focus and maturity.
Batting heath and sporadic snaps, 2018 hasn't been easy for Jennings, but the wideout didn’t balk when Pruitt brought him along slowly this summer as he rehabbed knee and wrist injuries. He gladly signed up when asked to play special teams late in fourth quarters. So when his number was called Saturday, the old Jauan — trash talking, primetime-playing Jauan — was ready. And after the upset win, it wasn't a surprise that Jennings made sure to find Fulmer and embrace the very man who gave him a second chance at Tennessee.
“He wants to be here," wideout Marquez Callaway said.
"It means a lot to me being from Tennessee," Jennings added. "So I just want to play the best I can for this team and for this state."