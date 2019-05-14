CHARLOTTE — Matthews, North Carolina running back Will Shipley is one of the more intriguing prospects in the 2021 class. The dynamic athlete plays all over the field on Friday nights and has seen plenty interest early in his recruiting process.

"It's been awesome," Shipley said. "I started getting offers during my freshman year. It started to stack up during my sophomore year and I've just been really blessed to have a head coach that gets my name out and gets me exposure. Schools have liked what they see."

One of the schools to offer Shipley early on was Tennessee. His interest level in Rocky Top has grown considerably in recent months, with Tennessee working to get him on campus this summer.

"I know Tennessee is on the come up," Shipley said. "I know they have struggled the last couple of years, but with a new head coach that is changing. I talk to coach Weinke a lot, and he has put the vision in my mind so I'm looking forward to watching them this fall."

And it's been Weinke who has thrived since moving recruiting territories into the Charlotte area where he played in the NFL. His conversations with Shipley have put Tennessee in the mix.

"He's been awesome," Shipley said. "Being able to talk to a Heisman winner is really cool. He sees the vision of what I can do at Tennessee. He lets me know all that I could contribute to the team and what the environment is like."