Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes reiterated Monday that winning on the road in college basketball is a difficult task for any team.



The No. 2 Vols have managed to overcome those challenged in SEC play, having won all four of their games away from Knoxville heading into Wednesday night's clash with the Florida Gators in Gainesville.



They were unable to make it five.

Florida hit seven 3-pointers and forward Colin Castleton scored 20 points while Tennessee shot less than 30% from the field in a 67-54 loss at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center.

Zakai Zeigler scored 15 and Olivier Nkamhoua and Santiago Vescovi scored 11 each for the Vols, but Tennessee managed just 27.9% shooting from the field as well as 20.0% from deep which led to several scoring droughts, including the one that helped the Gators go back in front in the second half.

Tennessee (18-4, 7-2 SEC) looked uncharacteristic early. The offense that has helped bolster the Vols in the previous four games was non-existent for the first seven minutes.

A scoring drought that last for more than seven minutes, coupled with Florida's success with the long ball helped the Gators to a commanding 17-4 lead.



Florida (13-9, 6-3) shot 75% from 3-point range during that stretch, which included scores from guards Will Richard, Myreon Jones and Trey Bonham, but Tennessee found a rhythm out of media timeout with less than 12 minutes left in the first half.



Just as he did at Texas on Saturday, Nkamhoua provided a much-needed spark for the Vols, scoring on seven-straight points, including a 3-pointer that kickstarted a 9-2 run that pulled Tennessee within one.

Both teams struggled to score just before halftime, but Florida put together five unanswered points to take a 27-21 advantage into the intermission.



The sluggish shooting performances spilled over into the second half as the Gators managed to maintain their lead for the first five-plus minutes of the period but Zeigler began to heat up near the halfway point.



He connected on back-to-back 3-pointers to give Tennessee its first lead since the early-going of the first half, then a Jonas Aidoo layup extended the score to 44-40.



The Vols took their largest lead to that point Vescovi free throws after drawing a foul on a 3-point attempt, but the Gators didn't go away.



Florida reclaimed the lead on Jones' three and then rattled off a 13-3 run that swelled its lead to double-digits with less than three minutes left. Tennessee never recovered.



The Vols shooting went cold in the final minutes and they weren't able to make a significant push to avoid the upset.



Tennessee hosts No. 25 Auburn at Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET on ESPN.