STARKVILLE, Miss. - For more than 18 minutes, Tennessee couldn't have played worse

Without their leading scorer in Santiago Vescovi, who was out after apparently re-injuring his shoulder against Kentucky as well as starting guard Tyreke Key (illness), the Vols offense was anemic against Mississippi State, suffering through long scoring droughts and a plethora of turnovers.

Led by Zakai Zeigler and Julian Phillips, Tennessee overcame those errors to claw back from a first half deficit before answering Bulldogs runs down the stretch to escape Humphrey Coliseum with a 70-59 win on Tuesday night.

"That's a great character win for our team," Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said. "The fact that we had two starters out and started the game with a lineup that they've never practiced together...I thought after the eight minute mark, Zakai just really settled down and played really terrific basketball."

Zeigler, who played wire to wire in his first start since Nov. 13 against Colorado, was responsible for five of the Vols' 16 first half turnovers, but he responded with a second half performance that was paramount in Tennessee being able to pull away, finishing with a game-high 24 points and four assists.

"(The first half turnovers) were bad," Zeigler said. "I was just letting the game get to me too much and I was just being too fast. I wasn't being myself. Like I said, I wasn't composed. The shots, it just came from me being composed and being confident and I would say my teammates boosted me."

For Phillips, it was a career night, notching his first collegiate double-double. The freshman scored 19 points and his dominance on the boards with 10 rebounds provided several opportunities for Tennessee in the second half, which the Vols took advantage of.

"I just tried to be more aggressive (in the second half)," Phillips said. "You know, find my shots, rebound the ball better and get better looks as well. I just tried to turn up my aggression."

Zeigler wasn't the only player to make his first start in a long time. Senior guard Josiah-Jordan James logged a season-high 34 minutes and scored 13 points in his first start this season after dealing with lingering knee soreness that sidelined him for eight games.

"I think it's important (to have James in the starting lineup) because Josiah talks," Barnes said. "I'm as impressed with him as anybody. I don't know if he's played 20 minutes in a year maybe and to go out and grid through...I could tell he was tired but his cardio, his toughness. That's him."

In a complete reversal of how the first meeting between the two teams began two weeks ago, Tennessee struggled offensively right out of the gate.

The Vols (15-3, 5-1 SEC) were hindered by lengthy scoring droughts, including a six minute stretch midway through the period.

Tennessee started 1-of-10 from three-point range and committed several self-inflicted turnovers that allowed Mississippi State (12-6, 1-5) to lead for much of the half. The Bulldogs rattled off runs of 7 and 6 points and held a nine-point advantage with less than seven minutes remaining until halftime.

Smith tallied 9 points in the frame and Smith posted 7 points and six rebounds, putting Mississippi State on the fringe of a double-digit lead and possibly putting a struggling Vols' offense out of the game, but Tennessee didn't go away.

The Vols found a rhythm in the last two minutes before the intermission, closing out the half on a 10-2 un with scores from Uros Plavsic, Zeigler and Phillips to even the score at 23-23.

"The way we ended the first half was huge," Barnes said. "The fact that we were able to tie it back up right there (at the end of the half). We told our team coming in, they had great respect for Mississippi State because other than our game (on Jan. 3), we could have beaten anybody in the country, they've been in every game. A 3-pointer here, a free- throw here."

Whatever scoring struggles both teams had in the first 20 minutes, they made up for it in the first three minutes of the second half, trading baskets and leads. Tennessee took its first lead of the game on a Phillips' 3-pointer, but Eric Reed Jr. answered for Mississippi State with a layup that was followed by a D.J. Jefferies three to recapture the lead briefly at 33-30.

James and Ziegler highlighted a 8-0 run for Tennessee with 3-pointers to pull ahead 38-33. Scoring spurts like that dominated the half, with the Vols threatening to pull away and Mississippi State doing enough to hang around.

Tennessee appeared to be pulling away with a 14-3 scoring stretch headlined by Phillips and Zeilger to go up 55-49 with six minutes left. Mississippi State managed to withstand it, however.



Twice the Bulldogs threatened the Vols with 3-pointers from DaShawn Davis and Shakeel Moore to pull within a possession. Tennessee responded each time with threes from James and Zeigler to stay just out of reach.

"Our guys knew that it was going to be a real battle," Barnes said. "I thought they played their hearts out tonight...We expected it to be a hard-fought game and it was."

Tennessee will finish off a two-game road slate against LSU (12-5, 1-4) at the Maravich Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Tigers host No. 16 Auburn on Wednesday.