Tennessee shot 50% from the field and 44% from deep, despite being out-rebounded 38-31 and outscored in the paint, 30-22.

Forward Jonas Aidoo grabbed eight rebounds and score 9 points. Guard Jahmai Mashack was third on the team in scoring with 11 points.

Gainey was one of two transfers that were featured in Tennessee's starting lineup. The former USC Upstate guard scored 20 points and was 6-of-10 from 3-point range while Northern Colorado transfer Dalton Knecht tallied a game-high 28 points on 11-of-25 shooting.

The Vols led for all but two seconds but that deficit was brief. A thrilling final minute was decided on the second of two Jordan Gainey free throws which provided Tennessee with a 89-88 win at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

For Tennessee, it was an opportunity to play in a high-profile game with a mid-season atmosphere and give its roster—which was without leading scorer Santiago Vescovi and Zaka Zeigler —some early experience.

The Vols and Spartans scheduled the exhibition game in August to raise funds for the Maui wildfires relief, pitting the No. 9 and No. 4 respective teams in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll against each other.

Tennessee 's preseason top 10 clash with Michigan State didn't count for anything on Sunday but it had the feeling of an NCAA Tournament game.

Tennessee jumped out to a strong start, leading 15-1 at the first media timeout behind the shooting of Gainey who scored a game-high 8 points in the first five minutes.

Michigan State responded with four-straight points on two possessions out of the first media timeout, but Knecht connected with a corner 3-pointer for his first points to extend the Vols' lead to 20-5.

Tennessee hit nine-straight field goals through the midway point of the half, but turnovers with multiple freshmen on the floor in their first road game allowed the Spartans to slow down the Vols' pace for a short stretch. It was answered by back-to-back 3-pointers from Gainey to pull Tennessee ahead, 30-12.

Michigan State went on a 6-0 run, taking advantage of a Tennessee cold streak that last nearly four minutes and allowed the Spartans to close the deficit at 33-22 with just over six minutes left in the half.

Jaden Akins' 3-pointer pulled Michigan State within seven but Knecth provided a much-needed three to put Tennessee back in front by double digits, 38-28.

Coen Carr drove to the basket to trim the Vols' lead again at 39-32. It sparked a 9-1 Michigan State run, capped by a Malik Hall score that made it a one possession game at halftime.

Josiah-Jordan James opened the second half with a three and Knecht's drive and layup swelled Tennessee's lead to 45-39 but Tyson Walker's three put the Vols' lead in jeopardy for the first time, 45-44.

Tennessee went up five on a Gainey layup and a pair of James free throws, then Jahmai Mashack followed it up with tow-straight scores and Knecht made hammered a highlight dunk that suddenly gave the Vols a 10-point lead.

Tennessee answered nearly everything Michigan State threw at it after that but the Spartans wouldn't go away, putting together a 7-0 run to get back within one at 77-76 with three minutes, 56 seconds to go.

It was the kind of test that Barnes could have hoped for without its experience in the back court available in a close game in the closing minutes.

The Vols, who lost three games decided by one possession in the final seconds last season, had some heroes emerge. Mashack scored out of a timeout to quell the Spartans' run and go up three. It also opened the way for a 6-0 run.

A.J. Hoggard knocked down a pair of free throws with 41.1 seconds on the clock that gave Michigan State a chance down 83-81 but with the lead but Tennessee was in position to put the game away at the free throw line.



Instead, Hoggard drained a 3-point shot with five seconds left to even the score for the first time at 88-88 but a foul on the Vols' ensuing possession sent Gainey to the line. He missed the front end but made the second and Michigan State's full court heave with 1.9 seconds landed in the hands of Aidoo.