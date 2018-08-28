It’s been 358 days since Tennessee beat a Power 5 football team.

The Vols’ thrilling 42-41 overtime win over Georgia Tech seems even longer than that, though.

But with Phillip Fulmer now in the AD chair and Jeremy Pruitt as the team’s new head coach, Tennessee is looking to exorcise a year’s worth of demons and misery Saturday against No. 17 West Virginia (3:30 p.m., CBS).

“I feel like this will be good for us. A new season, new coach, new system, a Top 25 ranked team,” wideout Marquez Callaway said.

“You couldn’t ask for more.”

Well perhaps, but a patsy probably would suffice too after a winless season in SEC play and the Big Orange faithful hearing Rocky Top postgame just once in the last 11 months.

Instead, the Vols will travel to Charlotte as a 10-point underdog facing an All-American quarterback in Will Grier. There’s legitimate optimism about Tennessee’s chances on Saturday, but we’ll find out if the team has truly learned ‘how to strain’ under new leadership.

“It’ll be a good challenge,” tight end Eli Wolf said.

“It’s a good way to tell-tale of how we’ve done this offseason.”