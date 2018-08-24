Sitting in the big chair, Jeremy Pruitt comfortable managing heavy load
Seven days from the start of game week, first-year head coach Jeremy Pruitt rolls into his office on Sunday morning blurry-eyed and busy.
Tennessee's new head coach had a late night of rewatching his team's second scrimmage of the preseason and Pruitt has already spent the morning working the phones, as recruiting never stops.
As he parks his Ford F-150 in the parking lot adjacent to the Anderson Training Center, Pruitt's first thought Sundays is whether or not Smokey's Cafe is still serving breakfast. There’s no time for lunch today, with a 1 p.m. marathon staff meeting scheduled to evaluate the scrimmage and make key decisions for the final week of camp.
Before the meeting, Pruitt makes a football exception as he agrees to sit down with Volquest for an exclusive interview about his first nine months on the job, fall camp, and being a first-time head coach.
In 25 years of covering the Vols, Pruitt is the fifth head coach that I have covered. It just so happens he’s also Tennessee’s fifth head coach in the last decade.
Getting to know head coaches has become a job requirement if you cover the Big Orange, and all summer long people have asked what is Pruitt like?
Can he win?
My response has been simple and consistent with both questions: Jeremy Pruitt is about ball.
Fast forward to Sunday, some 13 days before his first game as a head coach, and I was reminded of how simple Pruitt is.
And being simple is a compliment.
Admittedly, I find it curious that Pruitt is going to call his own defense. Others have had the same thought. So I wondered who had Pruitt consulted about his decision. A simple question that brought a simple and clear answer.
“I’m going to call the plays on gameday,” Pruitt said, matter of factly leaning back in his chair.
“If I can't call the plays, I'm going to quit coaching. That was a no- brainer. I like to coach the defensive backs. I like to be involved in the game-planning and I like to call the defense. I would like to call the offense to if I could.”
In other words, Jeremy Pruitt likes to be in control. He likes to be in charge. In visiting with Pruitt, it's not an ego stroke to be the “head man,", but being in charge mean the success or failure ultimately falls on him. That's a proposition that he seems very comfortable with, too.
“You really have an opportunity to control the entire organization,” Pruitt replied when asked what he enjoyed most about being a head coach.
“One thing that comes about, and probably with any organization, the person in charge sets the tempo, controls the message, has to be able to be a leader fo anyone in the program. As an assistant coach you rely on eveyone else to do their job. That goes always the way from the on the field coaches to the nutrionist to the weight room, and recruiting. There's a lot involved with it. So being a head coach, you are setting a plan, organizing it and seeing it through.”
Managing a program, coaching a position, devising a gameplan, calling a defense and out-recruiting rivals to assemble a championship roster are just a few of the items on Pruitt's weekly to-do list. It's a lot to do in some 160 hours or so between games.
In fact, it can be overwhelming to some coaches. Former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik told Volquest.com that in his experience managing time is the most difficult adjustment to being a head coach.
“He’s learning to find his way: Time management,” Chizik said. “Everyday he walks into his office he’s learning there’s 10 things that hit him from different directions. He has to figure out how much time am I spending on the defense? On the offense? On special teams? Recruiting. He’s really drinking water out of a firehose right now. It’s going to take a couple of years to iron out that head coaching position for him. I think he’d tell you that, too, if he was being honest and realistic. That’s the biggest challenge for a new head coach, where am I spending my time?”
In nine months on the job, Pruitt has never appeared to be overwhelmed in managing his program. He was not very good in his first media settings, but that has since improved. He's certainly gotten more comfortable with some of his new responsibilities, but at no point has the job seemed too big for Pruitt. Granted, being competent doesn't translate into wins, but it offers a foundation of hope for the fans.
For Pruitt, it's a foundation that he's been rooted in with championship programs that has prepared him for this moment and helped him transition to the “big chair.”
“I think you have to be efficient at what you do. Especially for me now,” Pruitt offered. “I have been very blessed in the men that I have worked for, in watching how they have gone about their business and how they worked in their program whether it was Jimbo (Fisher) calling the plays on offense and coaching the quarterbacks or coach (Nick) Saban being involved in everything. Coach (Mark) Richt was hands on in special teams and was heavily involved in the offense. Kind of watching those guys and seeing how they have done it over the years has helped prepare me. Again, I think the longer you do it, the better you are at it.”
As Pruitt finished his visit with Volquest, he gave a quick nod to athletic director Phillip Fulmer, who passed by on the way to his office, fully aware of what all Pruitt is dealing with in his first-year of trying to establish his program. For Pruitt on this Sunday, the clock was ticking to the start of a staff meeting, and with the interview done, Pruitt headed back into his most comfortable role.
Ball coach.
“The only difference in what I'm doing right now compared to every where else I have been is that I have the head coach title,” Pruitt said.
“The offense falls under that. The kicking game falls under that. But other than that, I have done the same thing everywhere that I have been.”
That same focused but simplistic approach is what drew Fulmer to hiring an Alabama guy to restore the Vols to the SEC's elite.
“He's not going to get caught up in the clutter,” Fulmer told Volquest in an exclusive interview in December. “This interview we are doing … it's not going to help him win. Recruiting is going to help him win. Coaching is going to help him win. Coaching his coaches to how he wants it done is going to help him win. Building relationships with his players and with the former players. That's going to help him.
“We had a reasonable amount of success here based on how we did it. I wanted something that looked something like that. The pedigree that he has is incredible.”
Jeremy Pruitt has a pedigree that is rooted in simplicity, and in about a week, we’ll find out what exactly that means for the Tennessee Volunteers.